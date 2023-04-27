Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill say they oppose Secretary of State Chuck Gray's attempt to intervene in the lawsuit challenging two new abortion bans, stating that he has "no legal authority" to get involved in the case.

"In his official capacity, Secretary of State Gray cannot intervene in this case unless a Wyoming statute authorizes him to do so," the new court document, which was filed Tuesday, says.

"The State Defendants know of no Wyoming statute that authorizes the Secretary of State to intervene in a lawsuit to defend the constitutionality of a state statute. Without such statutory authority, Secretary of State Gray has no legal authority in his official capacity to intervene in this lawsuit or to otherwise participate in this lawsuit."

Gordon and Hill further argue that Gray's involvement in his official capacity would "muddy the waters of who speaks for the State of Wyoming and her executive branch in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a Wyoming statute."

"That authority belongs to the Governor, who is already a named defendant in this case," the document says. The governor, it states, speaks for Wyoming and for the executive branch in lawsuits such as the one in question, while the state attorney general, who is appointed by the governor, "defends the constitutionality of Wyoming statutes in court."

Gray defended his request to intervene in the case in a text message to the Star-Tribune on Thursday, saying that his standing in the case as secretary of state is based on him being "a state Constitutional officer who swears an oath to the Constitution and records all statutes." He also said he fears Hill "won't fight this important case as hard as the people of Wyoming are demanding," referencing the state's handling of a legal battle in 2020 over Washington state's blocking of a key coal export terminal.

"We should be doing everything we can to counter the outrageous arguments being brought by the radical Left in this case," Gray wrote in the text.

Hill didn't immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Gray's response. Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde is representing defendants, which include Hill, in the lawsuit.

Gray didn't say whether he would attempt to intervene in the case outside of his official capacity when asked by the Star-Tribune. It's unclear if intervenors will amend their request or file a response to the plaintiffs' and state defendants' statements on their motion.

The state defendants don't oppose the involvement of the other requested intervenors — Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and Right to Life Wyoming, an anti-abortion advocacy group.

But they don't agree with the proposed intervenors' "apparent belief" that the court should hold an evidentiary hearing or formal trial in the case, which would involve witnesses giving testimony under oath that's relevant to the case.

"Holding an evidentiary hearing or a formal trial is at odds with the nature of the issues in this case because, no matter how you look at it, this case involves only questions of law," the defendants say.

The lawyers representing the proposed intervenors noted in their request that the state’s arguments in the case — if its arguments against last year’s trigger ban are any indication — will likely focus strictly on questions of legality, whereas they aim to offer evidence to challenge plaintiffs' assertions that abortion is health care and that the abortion bans in question harm women and medical providers, among other things.

New law, similar outcome

Last month, Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the Life is a Human Right Act — a sweeping abortion ban sponsored by Rodriguez-Williams — to become law without his signature.

At the time, the trigger abortion ban that the Legislature passed last year, and which Gordon signed into law, was caught in a legal challenge brought by a Wyoming abortion fund, Wyoming medical providers and other Wyoming women. The Life is a Human Right Act was meant to supersede the trigger ban and answer legal questions that had arisen in the previous case with the aim of bringing a speedier end to abortions in Wyoming. The law took effect March 18, but was quickly put on hold due to the latest legal challenge.

Gordon also signed into law a bill that banned medication abortions, making Wyoming the first state in the nation to embrace such a measure. That law doesn't take effect until July.

The plaintiffs that challenged last year's abortion trigger ban filed a lawsuit challenging both measures. Defendants in the lawsuit are the state of Wyoming, Gordon and Hill, as well as Teton County Sheriff Matthew Carr and Town of Jackson Chief of Police Michelle Weber in their official capacities. On March 22, Teton County Judge Melissa Owens granted a temporary restraining order to halt enforcement of the Life is a Human Right Act.

The same group — with the addition of Gray — that attempted unsuccessfully to intervene in the challenge against last year's trigger ban tried early on to file an amicus brief that rebuffed plaintiffs' assertions that the Life is a Human Right Act violates the Wyoming Constitution and included a report from the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists arguing that elective abortions are not health care. Some noted that Gray's attempted involvement in the lawsuit is unusual for a secretary of state.

Owens ultimately rejected the brief, citing the short notice. (It was filed just a few hours before the hearing where Owens blocked enforcement of the ban.)

The group then filed a request to intervene in the case on April 6. The motion argued that the proposed intervenors have “a significant protectable interest that would be impaired” by the litigation’s outcome, and that no party currently in the lawsuit “adequately represents their interests.” They aim to offer evidence to challenge plaintiffs’ assertions that abortion is health care, that the Life is a Human Right Act harms women and medical providers and that the Wyoming Constitution confers a right to abortion.

The motion argued that Gray's “zealous advocacy” for anti-abortion legislation during his time as a lawmaker in the House helped create the foundation for the Life is a Human Right Act. It also said that Gray “has a unique interest in preserving and enforcing the will of the people of Wyoming” because he’s the state’s “custodian of legislative acts” and second in line to the governor.

