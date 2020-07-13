Gordon approves $250 million in budget cuts. More are coming.

While Gordon said Monday he remained hopeful the state could avoid tax increases, the alternatives are likely to be challenging, and could include everything from the closure and consolidation of some school district operations and an end to support for municipalities on highway and sewer projects.

Cuts alone are not enough to fix the deficit either, Gordon warned, and will likely involve a number of unpopular options to diversify the state’s revenue streams, which are still dependent on the state’s flailing energy sector. Those options could involve the elimination of a number of popular exemptions in the state’s tax code, including some for property taxes, disabled veterans and a repeal of a tax exemption on foo, that latter of which could have disproportionate impacts on the state’s poorest people.

The cuts also come with challenges: notably, the fact that some services – when underfunded – could actually cost the state more in the long run. Offering an early retirement package to some state workers in an effort to save money, Gordon noted, could lead to a loss of experience in government at a time where it is needed most, while slashing services like substance abuse treatment for inmates could lead to potentially greater costs to the state down the line.