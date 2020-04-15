Gordon calls for all state agencies to reduce budgets amid economic fallout from coronavirus

“I think that’s a good idea, putting some of that money back to use and hiring some people,” he said.

In the short-term, Walters downplayed concerns of significant and immediate cuts to the current budget, saying that the state’s sizeable rainy day fund is substantial enough to help fulfill its current obligations while buying time for lawmakers to figure out how to stabilize the state’s finances in the long-term. However, cuts will be a challenge, he said.

"If you want to make commensurate reductions in the budget, where would you want to take them?" he asked. "Of the broad categories we have, where are you going to find a half-billion in reductions? Or a billion in reductions? Everybody always wants to finger something that's not their priority, but it's the priority of the guy next to them, and it's very difficult to make those reductions."

While all those interviewed were optimistic the stock market could potentially rebound in the second half of 2020, all acknowledged that the negative trends beyond the impacts of COVID-19 – particularly in the state’s minerals industries – were likely permanent ones, and still remained to be reckoned with.

“We’re not going to go down there and cut the last few months of the budget in half, that’s just not going to happen,” said Harshman. “We’ve got to get through this initial shock and start moving back toward normal. We’ve had a good run – minerals have paid our bills for a long time – and now it’s time to see what that looks like.”

