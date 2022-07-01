Gordon criticized for absence, candidates try to differentiate platforms at governor's debate

Two Republican candidates for governor stood on either side of an empty podium during the first gubernatorial debate at Worland Middle School on Thursday. The podium was marked with Gov. Mark Gordon’s name.

“Governor you can answer, you’ve got 30 seconds,” the moderator and former Republican candidate for governor Taylor Haynes said, addressing the empty podium.

The audience laughed. “Crickets,” a woman in the crowd said.

“I didn’t mean that to be facetious,” Haynes added. “I meant to point out that he’s disrespected this event and the Bighorn Basin by not being here.”

Gordon didn’t give a specific reason for why he could not attend the first gubernatorial debate in his Wednesday email to the debate’s organizers.

Gordon's campaign spokesperson said in an email to the Star-Tribune that he had a "long-standing evening commitment" when he learned of the Worland event.

"Since we know how packed everyone's calendars are, we were still attempting to rearrange Mark’s schedule so he could be there," the spokesperson said. "Because of unforeseen circumstances, we were not able to move that commitment to earlier in the day."

It's not clear what exactly those commitments were, and the spokesperson didn't respond to the Star-Tribune by deadline to specify.

Gordon did attend the Thursday memorial service in Buffalo for U.S. Marine Seth Rasmuson, who died in early June when the aircraft he was aboard crashed in California. But the memorial service was early in the afternoon.

The frustration that Hayes expressed toward Gordon parallels the focus among some in the Republican party on unseating him from the governor’s post; Rammell and Bien both said in a June forum that they would drop out of the race to back the strongest competitor against Gordon.

At raucous forum, candidates make their case to voters The night was filled with heckling, insults, speaking out of turn and lots of outright yelling.

Bien, a Wyoming native and retired Marine Corps Colonel, brands himself as a “common man.”

“I am not a politician, and I am not from aristocracy,” he says on his website.

“I am an American patriot dedicated to the service of our great nation who will always stand for our Flag and defend our Constitution.”

This is his first time running in a government election.

Rammell, on the other hand, has previously vied for several government positions, including for the governor’s post in 2018. He got 3% of the vote in the general election that year, the Star-Tribune previously reported. He says on his campaign website that he has “devoted his life to defending our constitutional rights.” He authored the book "A Nation Divided: The War for America's Soul."

The other Republican candidate, James Scott Quick of Douglas, didn’t attend Thursday’s debate because of a work conflict. He said at the June forum that he would not drop out to back a strong candidate against Gordon.

Rammell was the most vocal with his frustrations toward the current governor, criticizing him over his views and actions around the coronavirus pandemic, crossover voting and climate change, among other issues.

At one point, Rammell called Gordon “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

“I’m telling you, he’s got to go,” Rammell said.

The candidates had a lot of crossover in their views on other topics.

Both said they want to further restrict abortions.

“What a victory for the United States and for all the babies that have been sacrificed,” Rammell said of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The reversal of Roe v. Wade means Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban, which the Legislature passed earlier this year, will likely go into effect within about a month. The only exceptions to the ban are in cases of rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Bien said he would “support an amendment to rescind those exemptions across the board.” So would Rammell.

Some say that Roe’s reversal creates precedent for potentially upending other rights, like the one protecting same-sex marriage.

“I think it should be illegal to have same-sex marriage in Wyoming,” Rammell said to applause from the crowd. He added that people “have liberties” but shouldn’t “make marriage something so trivial.” He called same-sex marriage an “immoral act.”

Wyoming wouldn’t be able to make same-sex marriage illegal right now. The U.S. Supreme Court held in the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges case that the 14th amendment requires states to recognize in-state and out-of-state same-sex marriages.

Rammell later said, when asked about whether or not he would support or oppose abolishing the Wyoming Liquor Division, that “it’s hard to regulate morality.”

“I don’t know that it’s something that the state should do.”

Rammell and Bien support stricter voter ID laws, more state autonomy, pregnancy resource centers and school choice. Both want to make it easier to adopt in Wyoming. Both oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana, Medicaid expansion, increased background checks for purchasing firearms, crossover voting and vaccine mandates. They don’t like the federal government getting involved in state affairs.

“You guys, put the knives away,” Haynes joked at one point, picking up on the similarity of their views.

Rammell did the opposite.

He tried to differentiate himself from Bien in his response to whether or not he thinks the BLM’s purchase of land near Casper earlier this year was done lawfully. The piece of land was a 36,670-acre ranch. It’s now federal property and open for public access, the Star-Tribune previously reported.

Gordon’s office responded to the purchase saying it “had concerns BLM did not involve the public in the acquisition process and that the environmental assessment did not adequately consider impacts on tax revenues, school funding, grazing, mineral development and other natural resources.”

Bien and Rammell both said they think the purchase was unlawful. Rammell said that if he became governor, he would sign an executive order on his first day “to walk the BLM and the Forest Service out of the state.”

Bien would go through the federal court system to try and fight the BLM’s purchase of land, a point that Rammell criticized.

“I think it’s come to the point where we can no longer go through the federal court system,” he said. “I think there's no other option than to forcibly remove these people.”

But Bien pointed out that “a lot of these folks working for the BLM and Forest Service are Wyoming residents.”

“We would be kicking a lot of these folks out of the state.”

“You’re talking tough,” Rammell said later on a different topic, addressing Bien across Gordon’s empty podium.

“That's a big difference between you and me,” he continued. “I want to take action, I have a plan.”

Bien said he wanted to know more about Rammell's plan. Rammell asked him what about his plan he wanted to know.

"Specifics," Bien responded.

Victoria Eavis contributed to this story.

This story has been updated.

