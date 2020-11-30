Gordon experiencing only mild symptoms five days after COVID-19 diagnosis

An aide for Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday that Wyoming's chief executive is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 five days after testing positive for the virus. Gordon has continued to work a full schedule while in quarantine.
Gordon first began to experience symptoms of the virus on Nov. 22 -- roughly one week after the conclusion of a previous quarantine prompted by an exposure to the virus at a White House event with tribal officials and White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx last month in Riverton, according to Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman.
Gordon's diagnosis came days after his office announced it would close temporarily for a deep cleaning after a pair of staffers tested positive for the virus. Pearlman said no other employees have tested positive since, and all other close contacts of the Governor have since tested negative for the virus.
It remains unclear where the governor contracted the virus, Pealrman said. The governor immediately took an at-home test after exhibiting symptoms on Nov. 22. After showing more symptoms, Gordon visited a medical clinic on Wednesday, where he received a test that returned a positive result. The results of the earlier test came back positive the same day.
Since his diagnosis, Gordon has required no medical interventions and "is working a full schedule from home," a fact acknowledged by the governor in a tweet Monday afternoon.
"I want to express my heartfelt thanks for all the prayers and support Jennie and I have received after my positive #COVID19 test," Gordon wrote. "I'm continuing to experience only mild symptoms and will be working remotely this week."
Gordon -- whose diagnosis attracted national attention from outlets like The Hill and the Washington Post -- has had no contact with anyone other than First Lady Jennie Gordon between Nov. 21 and the date of his positive test, Pearlman wrote in an email.
Both Mark and Jennie Gordon appeared in a Thanksgiving video with one another that was posted on the governor's social media pages the day of the governor's diagnosis, but Pearlman noted that the video was filmed by the first couple themselves the day before Thanksgiving, and that nobody else was involved in the filming.
Jennie Gordon has since tested negative for the virus and has been in isolation from the governor since his positive diagnosis.
Gordon joined a growing list of governors to test positive for the virus since the pandemic's start. Others include Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
