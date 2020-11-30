Gordon experiencing only mild symptoms five days after COVID-19 diagnosis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since his diagnosis, Gordon has required no medical interventions and "is working a full schedule from home," a fact acknowledged by the governor in a tweet Monday afternoon.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks for all the prayers and support Jennie and I have received after my positive #COVID19 test," Gordon wrote. "I'm continuing to experience only mild symptoms and will be working remotely this week."

Gordon -- whose diagnosis attracted national attention from outlets like The Hill and the Washington Post -- has had no contact with anyone other than First Lady Jennie Gordon between Nov. 21 and the date of his positive test, Pearlman wrote in an email.

Both Mark and Jennie Gordon appeared in a Thanksgiving video with one another that was posted on the governor's social media pages the day of the governor's diagnosis, but Pearlman noted that the video was filmed by the first couple themselves the day before Thanksgiving, and that nobody else was involved in the filming.

Jennie Gordon has since tested negative for the virus and has been in isolation from the governor since his positive diagnosis.

Gordon joined a growing list of governors to test positive for the virus since the pandemic's start. Others include Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

