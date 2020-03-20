Gordon issues orders limit gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer, to speed transportation of COVID-19 supplies

The order pertaining to commercial vehicle regulation is expected to speed the delivery of medical equipment.

“It’s absolutely essential that we as a state are doing all we can to make sure these critical supplies aren’t delayed in transport to areas that need them,” Gordon said in a statement. “We need to get these items where they need to go as quickly as possible.”

“We are grateful to Governor Gordon for assisting these commercial carriers in getting vital supplies to communities that are in need,” Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner added. “This executive order will ensure communities within our state and across the nation stay operational and receive their much-needed supplies.”

While the order also lifts regulations limiting the amount of hours drivers can operate a vehicle, the order notes it does not require or allow any fatigued or impaired driver to operate a commercial vehicle, with the letter's text requiring operators who are informed by a driver that they are too tired to drive to let them rest before getting back on the road.