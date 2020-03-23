Gordon joins GOP governors in seeking more money for states in federal stimulus bill

“Bernie Sanders may have lost to Joe Biden, but the Green New Deal of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and that whole crew is alive and well in the Democratic cloakroom and is controlling the actions today on the floor of the United States Senate,” he later added.

Specifics on what impact the pandemic is currently having on state and local governments in Wyoming are currently elusive. While Gordon said in a news conference Monday he anticipated some belt-tightening as a result of the outbreak, he did not elaborate on the extent of the state’s current funding levels in the short term, only that “right now, the state has adequate funding to meet its needs.”

In an email to the Star-Tribune, a spokesman in Gordon’s office said state agencies are currently operating within their existing budgets but, at this point, it is still “too early to tell” whether the Legislature will need to convene in a special session to fill any shortfalls in agency budgets. Right now, however, convening a special session is not an active part of Gordon’s plans.

“But it’s impossible to speculate what is to come at this point,” the spokesman wrote.

But is the $20 billion currently on the table in a Senate bill enough?

“It’s a start,” Gordon told reporters Monday. “I don’t believe that this will be repaired easily. I think the consequences are very long term, and I do believe that we will be back with needs for more direct infusions to states.”

