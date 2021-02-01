Gordon on Weld County secession: 'We would love that'

For the better part of the last decade, some in Weld County – a rural Colorado county of about 324,000 on Wyoming’s southeastern border – have pushed their state and local officials to back a long-shot effort to secede from the state and join their neighbors to the north.

Those efforts have gone nowhere. On Monday, however, those Coloradoans offended by ammunition limits, low shares of state dollars, and concerns over regulations on oil and gas drilling may have netted their most influential endorsement yet: Gov. Mark Gordon.

On Monday, Gordon – appearing on Colorado’s KOA News Radio – said he was supportive of the county’s fringe movement to secede from Wyoming’s southern neighbor, adding fuel to a long-shot ballot initiative campaign launched last month that, if successful, would call on Weld County commissioners to begin exploring potential annexation by the Cowboy State.

“We would love that,” Gordon said on the program. “From time to time states have said ‘Gosh, we like what Wyoming is doing,’ and we’d be happy.”

