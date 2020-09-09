Gordon says existing health orders likely to be extended as state monitors impact of school reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The existing slew of public health orders that have been in place for more than two months will likely be extended again next week as state officials monitor how school reopenings affect the presence of the coronavirus in Wyoming.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon said that while the health orders, which have remained largely static since June, haven't been finalized, there won't be "drastic changes." Schools across the state are reopening for the first time since mid-March, as is the University of Wyoming and the state's fleet of community colleges. Before the state further unravels its orders, Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who has ultimate authority over the measures, want to see how school reopenings affect — or don't affect —the pandemic here.

There have been cases associated with schools at every level, with the most notable spike taking shape at UW. But no K-12 schools have closed, and Harrist said Wednesday that cases identified in those buildings had been isolated and handled well.