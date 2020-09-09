Gordon says existing health orders likely to be extended as state monitors impact of school reopening

The existing slew of public health orders that have been in place for more than two months will likely be extended again next week as state officials monitor how school reopenings affect the presence of the coronavirus in Wyoming.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon said that while the health orders, which have remained largely static since June, haven't been finalized, there won't be "drastic changes." Schools across the state are reopening for the first time since mid-March, as is the University of Wyoming and the state's fleet of community colleges. Before the state further unravels its orders, Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who has ultimate authority over the measures, want to see how school reopenings affect — or don't affect —the pandemic here.
There have been cases associated with schools at every level, with the most notable spike taking shape at UW. But no K-12 schools have closed, and Harrist said Wednesday that cases identified in those buildings had been isolated and handled well.
Harrist and Gordon both said they want to unravel the health orders as quickly as they can while not losing what Gordon called the "high ground." The orders are the loosest they've been since Harrist instituted them in March; at that time, many public-facing businesses were closed, schools were shuttered, and gatherings were largely prohibited.
Now, all of those businesses are opened, albeit with certain masking and cleaning orders. Gatherings are still limited but to a much lesser degree, and schools have reopened. Gordon said that the next wave of extensions will likely include flexibility to allow for indoor contact sports.
Harrist said she, like everyone else, was tired of the orders and was looking forward to ridding the state of them completely. In July, Gordon said he had hoped to eliminate them then, but the pandemic roared back in June and July, which prompted the loosened orders to be extended. They've largely stayed the same for the past three months.
The state isn't alone in hitting the pause button and seeing how the next few days and weeks play out. The university, which has shuffled its reopening plan as the virus has spread on campus, will keep its campus locked down and its learning entirely online through Monday, a five-day extension of a previous five-day pause.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 3,520 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, plus 631 probable cases. Of confirmed patients, 2,974 have recovered. Of probable patients, 510 have recovered.
Forty-two Wyomingites have died after contracting the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.