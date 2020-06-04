Gordon says upcoming budget cuts will 'likely lead to some employees losing their jobs'

State agency directors, according to an announcement from the governor's office, will be required to identify specific programmatic spending reductions by July 1, as well as the potential implications of those reductions.

Gordon urged that any reductions in spending will likely be conducted in a concerted effort with the Wyoming Legislature, which in recent weeks has grappled with the question of diversifying the state’s revenue streams at a critical political juncture and during a time of immense economic hardship. The situation facing the state is a sobering one, Gordon said, and one deserving immediate attention of lawmakers.

“This is a serious conversation,” Gordon told reporters Thursday. “And I’m very happy that it is happening in an election year. Because unlike other elections – where people talk about waste, fraud and abuse – we know that if we fired every single Wyoming employee, every state employee, we would not change the course we are on. We know that if we let all of our prisoners out of prison, we know that would not change this particular crisis we’re in. So stay tuned.”