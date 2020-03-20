Gordon signs executive order to speed transportation of COVID-19 supplies

Gov. Mark Gordon announced the signing of an executive order Friday afternoon that will waive certain fees and regulations for commercial vehicles hauling supplies intended to fight against COVID-19. The governor said the order would allow expedited transport of those supplies to communities in Wyoming and throughout the country.
The effort aligns with a similar emergency declaration made by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Emergency Declaration on Wednesday, extending hours of service restrictions and eliminating size and weight permit fees if a commercial vehicle is transporting COVID-19 supplies to areas affected by the virus.
“It’s absolutely essential that we as a state are doing all we can to make sure these critical supplies aren’t delayed in transport to areas that need them,” Gordon said in a statement. “We need to get these items where they need to go as quickly as possible.”
“We are grateful to Governor Gordon for assisting these commercial carriers in getting vital supplies to communities that are in need,” Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner. added “This executive order will ensure communities within our state and across the nation stay operational and receive their much-needed supplies.”
While the order also lifts regulations limiting the amount of hours drivers can operate a vehicle, the order notes it does not require or allow any fatigued or impaired driver to operate a commercial vehicle, with the letter's text requiring operators who are informed by a driver that they are too tired to drive to let them rest before getting back on the road.
Friday's announcement marks Gordon's third order to address impacts from the coronavirus crisis. March 13, he declared a state of emergency in Wyoming. On Thursday, the governor endorsed guidance by the Wyoming Department of Health to temporarily shut down all businesses deemed to be public gathering spaces, a definition which included bars, clubs, restaurants, gymnasiums and more.
On Friday, the governor issued an additional order clarifying the shutdown, adding an exemption carving out private residences, hotels and motels, government facilities and businesses, grocery stores and retail or business establishments from provisions in the order prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more, so long as they can distance people six feet apart from one another.
Healthcare facilities -- like assisted living centers and hospitals -- are also exempt from the provision, as long as they continue to follow proper guidelines issued by the Wyoming Department of Health and the Centers For Disease Control.
“People of any age can spread this disease to others who are especially vulnerable to more serious or life-threatening illness," State health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a news release. "We’ve recommended limits on gatherings; this order is an official step to put those recommendations into action. Slowing and limiting the spread of disease is our goal.”
The order is in effect until April 3.