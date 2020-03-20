Gordon signs executive order to speed transportation of COVID-19 supplies

While the order also lifts regulations limiting the amount of hours drivers can operate a vehicle, the order notes it does not require or allow any fatigued or impaired driver to operate a commercial vehicle, with the letter's text requiring operators who are informed by a driver that they are too tired to drive to let them rest before getting back on the road.

Friday's announcement marks Gordon's third order to address impacts from the coronavirus crisis. March 13, he declared a state of emergency in Wyoming. On Thursday, the governor endorsed guidance by the Wyoming Department of Health to temporarily shut down all businesses deemed to be public gathering spaces, a definition which included bars, clubs, restaurants, gymnasiums and more.

On Friday, the governor issued an additional order clarifying the shutdown, adding an exemption carving out private residences, hotels and motels, government facilities and businesses, grocery stores and retail or business establishments from provisions in the order prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more, so long as they can distance people six feet apart from one another.