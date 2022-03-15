Gordon sought control over millions in federal dollars, but the Legislature blocked him

In his vetoes last week, Gov. Mark Gordon rejected multiple budget provisions that would have limited when and how he spent federal relief dollars, almost giving him free reign with well over $100 million. The Wyoming Legislature, however, overrode his vetoes with overwhelming majorities.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyoming was granted over $1 billion in federal relief money via the American Rescue Plan Act. The Wyoming Legislature took multiple steps to construct some guardrails around how Gordon spends the money.

The Legislature passed Senate File 98, which restricts how the governor can spend unobligated dollars from any of the federal COVID-19 assistance programs. Gordon vetoed the bill, saying that it “unnecessarily constrains the Governor’s authority to expend funds on emergency programs.” But late Friday, the Senate and House nearly unanimously overrode his veto. The bill will now become law.

The Legislature also passed a budget bill specifying how roughly half of the $1 billion in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be spent. In budget bills, the governor has what’s called “line-item veto authority,” meaning that he can reject specific provisions in the bill without vetoing the bill as a whole.

The language in Senate File 98 is nearly identical to other provisions Gordon vetoed in the ARPA budget, which restricts when the governor may spend leftover federal dollars. By vetoing those lines, Gordon would have had control over all unassigned funds until the federal deadline on Dec. 31, 2024.

“These dates restrict my authority to expend funds on emergency programs, and take away flexibility and adaptability, which is especially important given the ongoing economic hardships caused by the pandemic,” Gordon said in his veto letter. “Now is not the time for the Legislature to tie the hands of the Executive to respond to the needs of our citizens. Please do not confuse my use of my line-item authority for a plan to spend recklessly. In the almost nine months when I had the flexibility and authority to spend American Rescue Plan Act dollars, I did that judiciously and in line with my commitment to and partnership with the Legislature. Thus, the limitations of this section are unnecessary.”

Lawmakers were unconvinced, and the constraints will remain.

Prior to the session, Gordon used his control over the funds to launch the $27 million Wyoming Innovation Partnership — which aims to diversify and expand Wyoming’s economy and workforce — without the Legislative branch.

Another Gordon veto would have given him control over an additional $50 million, but the Legislature once again overrode him. That money was aimed at addressing possible future waves of COVID-19, but Gordon’s veto made it a general appropriation to the governor’s office.

After all is said and done, tall guardrails remain around the governor’s spending abilities. But without the Legislature’s veto overrides Friday afternoon, Gordon could have $122 million in unobligated federal money under his control.

The governor would have stoill been restricted by the guidelines laid out in the federal relief bill, but those constraints aren’t tied too tight.

Lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee — the committee that sponsored Senate File 98 and the budget bill — viewed the governor’s actions as the “classic tug of war” between the different branches of government.

“It’s the healthy tension that exists between the executive and the legislative branch,” said Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper. “It’s always going to be there.”

If Gordon had ended up with $122 million, it’s unclear how it would have been used.

“He doesn’t share specific intentions for the money,” said Michael Pearlman, director of communications for the governor’s office. “The Legislature is responsible for appropriations and sometimes those appropriations can be overly prescriptive.”

Members of the legislative branch see it differently.

Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, and Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper, both members of the Appropriations Committee, believe that it is the Legislature’s job, and not the governor’s, to determine how money can and can’t be spent.

Walters added that the restrictions on Gordon’s spending laid out in Senate File 98 are “not harsh at all.”

Unlike previous federal aid programs in response to the pandemic, the ARPA money does not have a tight deadline: States must allocate the money by Dec. 31, 2024, and spend it by Dec. 31, 2026.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.