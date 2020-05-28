Gordon: State did not close Wyoming rodeos

All are hallmarks of their community's summers, and combined, they generate million of dollars in local economic activity.

In the statement, Gordon stressed that the rodeo committees made the decision to cancel -- a choice he described as courageous and enormously difficult.

"Large rodeos are expensive undertakings that rely on attendance, sponsors, local support, and most of all, volunteers," Gordon said. "As COVID-19 progressed early this year and many large rodeos closed, sponsorships dried up nationally; live music performances came to a halt; fans wavered, consumer sentiment dipped and volunteers were forced to weigh whether or not they would be able to help."

Gordon said the rodeo committees sought advice from health officials and tried to address a long list of questions, ranging from how to handle the main gate and whether to require masks to how crowds and carnivals could be managed amid a pandemic.

"In the end, the challenges and risks involved with implementing any approach were either too expensive, too complicated or simply not feasible," Gordon said.