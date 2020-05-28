Gordon: State did not close Wyoming rodeos

State officials did not order the closure of six large Wyoming rodeos, Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement Thursday.
The statement comes one day after Gordon and representatives from the rodeos, including Cheyenne Frontier Days, announced the events were canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. That announcement sparked anger and complaints from some in Wyoming, especially residents who've already questioned whether the government response to COVID-19 has been excessive.
"I want to be very clear – rodeo as a whole is not 'cancelled' in Wyoming," the governor said in his statement. "There are no public health orders issued by the state that would 'shut down' rodeos or prevent them from taking place. In fact, we are continuing to work diligently to ensure that our Wyoming State Fair, county fairs, local rodeos and other smaller events can take place this summer."
The decision to cancel Frontier Days reverberated well beyond Wyoming's borders. The event draws hundred of thousands of spectators annually and is billed as the largest outdoor rodeo in the world. This is the first cancellation in the event's 124-year history.
The other rodeos include:
- Thermopolis Rendezvous;
- Cody Stampede;
- Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo;
- Sheridan WYO Rodeo; and
- Laramie Jubilee Days.
All are hallmarks of their community's summers, and combined, they generate million of dollars in local economic activity.
In the statement, Gordon stressed that the rodeo committees made the decision to cancel -- a choice he described as courageous and enormously difficult.
"Large rodeos are expensive undertakings that rely on attendance, sponsors, local support, and most of all, volunteers," Gordon said. "As COVID-19 progressed early this year and many large rodeos closed, sponsorships dried up nationally; live music performances came to a halt; fans wavered, consumer sentiment dipped and volunteers were forced to weigh whether or not they would be able to help."
Gordon said the rodeo committees sought advice from health officials and tried to address a long list of questions, ranging from how to handle the main gate and whether to require masks to how crowds and carnivals could be managed amid a pandemic.
"In the end, the challenges and risks involved with implementing any approach were either too expensive, too complicated or simply not feasible," Gordon said.
Unlike most governors, Gordon did not order residents to stay at home when the pandemic began. But state orders that temporarily closed restaurants dining rooms, gyms and hair salons, while also limiting the size of social gatherings, prompted some pushback from residents and a handful of lawmakers. Still, a survey published earlier this month by the University of Wyoming found that 74 percent of respondents said they either strongly or somewhat approve of his leadership.
As of Thursday evening, there were 667 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, with another 209 probable cases. Fifteen people have died, including residents of at least two nursing homes.
