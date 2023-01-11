Gordon sticks to the norm in first State of the State speech of second term

Gov. Mark Gordon struck an optimistic tone Wednesday in his first State of the State speech following his landslide reelection to a second term, refraining from using his broad popularity to announce any major policy changes.

"At the commencement of the 67th Legislature's general session, it is my honor and obligation to report to you that today, the state of Wyoming is strong and her future is bright," Gordon began to applause from the audience of lawmakers and other government officials inside the House chambers.

Wyoming has experienced a boost in revenue this year, thanks to unexpected booms in oil and natural gas prices as well as soaring demand for coal. That has left the state with a roughly $913 million surplus in the general fund. Gordon has suggested the state spend about half of that surplus to buffer the impacts of inflation, invest in more mental health services and extend the state's property tax relief program, among other things. Under his proposed supplemental budget, the other half would go into savings.

Though Wyoming is in a good place right now, he urged lawmakers later in his speech to take into consideration that this might not always be the case.

"Leaner times appear likely," he said. "Supply chains, inflation, tight labor markets and other economic uncertainties may conspire against us."

While Gordon refrained from igniting any sparks, he reiterated toward the end of his speech his belief that Wyoming's elections are fair and secure.

"We can be sure of the integrity of our elections because we know our locally elected County Clerks are professional and dedicated," Gordon said, introducing Platte County Clerk Malcolm Ervin and Wyoming County Clerks Association President Malcolm Ervin to applause. He commended them and other volunteers "who assured us that our elections were secure and correct..."

His words come amid widespread skepticism among voters and leaders about the results of the 2020 presidential election, although a University of Wyoming poll released in November shows that Wyomingites are still fairly confident in the security of elections within the state.

Gordon's speech also coincides with the ascendance of a new secretary of state, Chuck Gray, who has called into the question the security of some of Wyoming's election practices, notably the state's use of ballot drop boxes, though cases of voter fraud in Wyoming are exceedingly rare.

Gordon added after the applause had died down that he's "thrilled" the new secretary of state takes election integrity "very seriously."

Health care

Mental health and suicide prevention has been one issue at the forefront of Gordon's administration. In October, Gordon co-hosted a mental health summit in Casper, which brought together mental health professionals and other interested community members, as well as representatives from the three branches of government. He also assembled a task force to work on mental health during his first term. The group, he said, has been "wrestling with the thorny issues that make up the briar patch we call health care."

Nevertheless, Gordon emphasized a need for continued focus on addressing mental health issues during his speech, noting that depression, substance abuse, isolation and suicidal thoughts are "all too prevalent" across Wyoming.

"We are losing too many of our youth, too many of our veterans, too many of our neighbors," he said.

Poor mental health has long been a concern in Wyoming, particularly with the additional pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The problem shows up in various ways. Some school districts have seen an uptick in student behavioral problems. Many teachers say they’re overworked and burned out. In 2020, the state had the highest suicide rate in the nation.

There have been some improvements. Notably, last year Wyoming launched its first 24/7 suicide prevention hotline. The long-term funding for that hotline, however, is still uncertain. Lawmakers will consider House Bill 65 this year, which would create a trust fund to pay for mental health and suicide prevention services into the future.

Tribes

Gordon highlighted the relationships his office has built with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes and emphasized areas that leaders from the tribes said need to be prioritized.

He said both tribes have pointed to the need to address the epidemic of missing persons cases impacting tribal communities. Back in 2019, at the suggestion of the Democratic nominee for U.S. House Lynnette Grey Bull, a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, Gordon established the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons task force to tackle the issue. The task force released its first report in January 2021.

Lawmakers will also consider a bill this session that would create the Ashanti Alert System. The system would work like an AMBER alert, sending communications to the public about missing adults.

Gordon also urged lawmakers to support a bill that would allow the governor's office to enter into agreements with the tribes to "resolve hunting rights claims" on Wyoming lands.

"Finding agreement on this issue will support shared hunting values better than any court decision ever will, and I look forward to the passage of this bill," Gordon said.

Natural resources and energy

Gordon aired his grievances with Washington D.C. when he turned his speech to Wyoming's natural resources.

"Unfortunately, with energy we do not seem to have reliable partners in the Biden administration," he said, hanging historic inflation on the decisions the president's administration has made.

"Polite people say that is what you get when a federal government is hostage to zealots that would risk third-world living conditions in order to meet their agenda," he said. "Blunter people -- and we have a few of those here in Wyoming -- would say that Washington D.C. bureaucrats bugled our energy policies because they produced it out of what they're sitting on, while everyone knows that the solution is under what we are standing on."

Gordon recognized that "change and innovation are inevitable" and touted the state's progress with carbon capture technology. He highlighted new carbon capture projects that will begin construction later this year at the Integrated Test Center at Basin Electric's Dry Fork Station in Gillette.

"For those who suggest carbon capture is too expensive and others who think the discussion is simply foolish, I say things are changing," he said.

One big energy initiative, TerraPower's nuclear power plant project in Kemmerer, which Gordon has backed, is delayed for at least two years due to difficulties obtaining the uranium fuel from outside Russia. TerraPower, the project's developer, announced last month that the plant's tentative start-up date has been pushed to 2030.

Education

Last month, Gordon's Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) task force finished up its work and published report that called for Wyoming to pretty dramatically remake parts of its education system.

The report came after months of collecting input from listening sessions and 7,700 survey responses from Wyomingites across the state and yielded a number of recommendations including prioritizing learning that's centered on student progress rather than seat time, finding ways to address mental health and behavioral issues, creating learning pathways for a diversity of students and offering a range of early childhood education options.

"Now is a critical time for education," Gordon said on the House floor Wednesday after highlighting the results of the RIDE advisory group's work. "We must be bold and take action. If you are as passionate about retaining our youth and home-grown talent as I am, then you must be open to new educational opportunities."

There are a some bills that could build on the RIDE group's recommendations. One would boost mental health funding for schools. Another would create grants for schools to buy career and technical education supplies.

Gordon notably didn't mention any of the controversial education-related topics that ignited sparks during the midterm elections, like concerns about the teaching of critical race theory (it isn't currently taught in Wyoming schools) or school library books that some describe as "pornographic."

Some new lawmakers were elected because of their hard stances on such topics and are pushing legislation focused on these concerns. Freshman lawmaker Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, for instance, is sponsoring a bill this session that would expand child porn definitions and strike obscenity exemptions meant to allow the teaching of sexual health topics.