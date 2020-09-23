Gordon testifies in favor of reforms to Endangered Species Act

"I believe the Endangered Species Act is broken," he told committee members in his testimony to the committee. "And there is no scientific reason it shouldn't be fixed."

That perspective – embraced in an amendment by the committee's chairman Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, to sideline judicial review in delisting decisions – also represents something of a poison pill for Democrats and conservationists who want those decisions to have some sort of oversight.

“Our stakeholder feedback process made clear that at least one provision in my bill is a ‘non-starter’ for those groups, and for the committee’s minority,” Barrasso said. “It also made clear that the same provision is the top priority for my home state of Wyoming."

In his opening remarks, Barrasso said that while he knew it could mean stakeholders may not support the bill, it was a key provision for states such as Wyoming, who have long-desired the ability to manage its own species with minimal federal intervention. Under a delisting decision, states must develop their own species management plan that – for five years after the decision – will be monitored by the federal government to deem whether or not it’s successful.