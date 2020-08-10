Gordon, top electeds call for presidential debate in Wyoming

Three of Wyoming’s top elected officials are calling for presidential candidate Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump to hold a debate in Wyoming prior to the two candidates’ first scheduled head-to-head meeting on Sept. 29.
In a Monday letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Treasurer Curt Meier said the timing of the Sept. 29 debate – 11 days after the start of Wyoming’s early voting period — is too late for Wyoming voters to receive the appropriate amount of time needed to compare and contrast the policies of both candidates.
The need, they said, is even greater considering former Vice President Biden has largely kept in isolation in recent months, refraining from all public appearances until late May and pushing his message either through a limited number of speeches and occasional interviews with individual media outlets, sometimes from a makeshift studio in his basement.
“Wyomingites who vote early deserve the same opportunity afforded to other states to hear the two competing visions for our country and make a well-informed decision when casting their vote at the ballot box—especially when one candidate has spent the duration of the campaign avoiding voters and questions from the press,” the letter read. “We must give voters a fair chance in an already unprecedented election, and I ask that you consider adding an additional, earlier debate in Wyoming this September.”
“This monumental election will determine the very future of our nation,” they added. “The least we can do is equip voters with the facts necessary to aid them in electing the next President of the United States.”
Some in Washington have speculated Biden – who claims to be running a socially distant campaign to avoid exposure to COVID-19 – has been trying to tightly control his message and image ahead of a showdown against Trump in an effort to avoid a number of gaffes that plagued him throughout a crowded Democratic Primary campaign.
While Biden continues to maintain strong leads over Trump in almost every national poll and has been catching up to the president in fundraising, the former president still remains a massive underdog in Wyoming even as other red states have seen some shifts toward Democrats. In the most recent state-level presidential approval ratings by The Morning Consult in February, Trump maintained his second-highest net approval rating in Wyoming at +27, while Civiqs polling has the president’s net approval at +24 among most demographic groups in Wyoming.
Though Trump’s children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have made Wyoming a favorite respite away from the fast-paced world of Washington D.C., a Wyoming debate would be an uncommon event. While Wyoming was a stop on Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin Roosevelt’s whistle stop tours of the early 20th Century, presidential candidates rarely visit here.
However, Jackson Hole has been a popular destination for numerous fundraising efforts in both parties over the years: Last year, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez arrived in Jackson to whip up support for their campaigns while, this past weekend, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted at a swanky fundraising event in Jackson as well, per Bloomberg News.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.