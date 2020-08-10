Gordon, top electeds call for presidential debate in Wyoming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three of Wyoming’s top elected officials are calling for presidential candidate Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump to hold a debate in Wyoming prior to the two candidates’ first scheduled head-to-head meeting on Sept. 29.

In a Monday letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Treasurer Curt Meier said the timing of the Sept. 29 debate – 11 days after the start of Wyoming’s early voting period — is too late for Wyoming voters to receive the appropriate amount of time needed to compare and contrast the policies of both candidates.

The need, they said, is even greater considering former Vice President Biden has largely kept in isolation in recent months, refraining from all public appearances until late May and pushing his message either through a limited number of speeches and occasional interviews with individual media outlets, sometimes from a makeshift studio in his basement.