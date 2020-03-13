Gordon vetoes 19 items in budget, allows UW abortion ban to move forward

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed 19 state budget items by the Wyoming Legislature on Thursday, while allowing numerous others, including a plan to investigate the governance structure at the University of Wyoming as well as a provision that will ban health insurance plans at the University of Wyoming from being used for abortion procedures.

While most have little impact to the final budget that will take effect in 2021, Gordon’s vetoes reflected a precedent set by the first-term governor in the 2019 legislative session, where he indicated lawmakers should not attempt to “legislate through the budget.”

Several of the governor’s vetoes this year included line items he felt should have been passed as standalone bills, such as the introduction of a $5 fee to help fund a long-outdated computer system operated by the Wyoming Department of Transportation and a fee on death certificates intended to shore up an account to pay for indigent burials – both of which were seen as ways to make certain, necessary expenses self-funding.