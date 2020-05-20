Gordon vetoes segment of business relief program; emergency spending package will be signed into law

Specific vetoes include:

Changes to improve the flexibility of where money can go.

The removal of a line giving a minimum amount of $20,000 to businesses eligible under the business interruption stipend program.

"We don't really know what the demand is going to be, and we want to retain some flexibility," Gordon said Wednesday.

Text of the vetoes were not immediately available.

The bill serves to prop up Wyoming’s small businesses facing hardship. The Business Council will oversee the distribution of funding and anticipates rolling out the first program at the beginning of June.