Gordon vetoes segment of business relief program; emergency spending package will be signed into law

Gov. Mark Gordon will veto language in a wide-ranging business relief bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature over the weekend, the governor said at a Wednesday press conference.
The bill, which passed both the House and Senate by wide margins, would establish three separate programs for businesses left out of the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP: an unprecedented, multi-billion dollar piece of legislation to support small businesses.
The version passed by the Legislature comprised three components, including:
- $50 million to create a Wyoming business interruption stipend program, which would provide businesses with fewer than 50 employees a stipend of $20,000 to $50,000, based on the number of people they employ.
- $175 million for the coronavirus business relief loan program, which was intended to provide grants of up to $300,000 for businesses of 100 employees or fewer.
- $50 million is for the coronavirus mitigation stipend program, which would allow qualified businesses of any size to receive reimbursement for equipment to protect employees in the field. ($500,000 cap, no employee ceiling).
While the vetoes, announced in a Wednesday press conference, will not have any impact on the amount of money in any of the programs, it will remove a number of criteria needing to be met by businesses seeking the money in an effort to make the funding more flexible.
Specific vetoes include:
- Changes to improve the flexibility of where money can go.
- The removal of a line giving a minimum amount of $20,000 to businesses eligible under the business interruption stipend program.
"We don't really know what the demand is going to be, and we want to retain some flexibility," Gordon said Wednesday.
Text of the vetoes were not immediately available.
The bill serves to prop up Wyoming’s small businesses facing hardship. The Business Council will oversee the distribution of funding and anticipates rolling out the first program at the beginning of June.
The $325 million for the state relief programs will come from the $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief federal funding provided to Wyoming. Many of the programs outlined in the bill were initially drafted to target companies that had not qualified for the federal Paycheck Protection Program. But lawmakers ultimately amended the bill to ensure more businesses would be eligible.
