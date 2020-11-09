Gordon weighing options amid spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus-related deaths are also on the rise. Thirty-seven deaths were announced in October, more than in any other month, but 27 have already been announced in November.

The pervasiveness of the virus has escalated to the point that it has caused interruptions to state government and, in recent weeks, has even made its way into the Legislature: Casper Republican Sen. Jim Anderson announced he had become infected with the virus in a committee meeting last week.

Gordon has been resistant to the idea of reinstituting restrictions on businesses or imposing a statewide mask order, preferring to defer to local leaders. He has also encouraged a policy of “personal responsibility” to control the virus.

Three Wyoming counties — Teton, Laramie and Albany — have implemented their own mask orders. The Natrona County Commission will consider Tuesday whether to create a mask requirement in county-owned buildings.

The recent spike in cases and the stresses on Wyoming’s hospital system have not yet inspired new action from the executive branch.