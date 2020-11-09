Gordon weighing options amid spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

A spokesman for Gov. Mark Gordon says Wyoming’s chief executive is weighing his options amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases that has filled Wyoming’s hospitals and stressed its health care system.
Gordon, who will remain in quarantine until Wednesday following his prolonged exposure to someone with the virus at a recent event in Riverton, is keeping a close eye on hospital capacities in the region following an emergency declaration Sunday by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.
Herbert, whose state is also facing a spike in cases and hospitalizations, announced a statewide mask mandate, effective Monday until Nov. 23.
“The Governor is aware of the actions of Utah Governor Herbert and has been in regular contact with all of our neighboring Governors,” Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “He recognized the importance of taking into account the regional situation related to hospital capacity.”
The comments from Gordon’s office came on the same day Wyoming surpassed 6,000 active confirmed cases for the first time, setting a new pinnacle in the sharp spike in infections that began in mid-September. The state also hit a all-time high for hospitalizations, with 172. In comparison, the state’s hospitals were treating fewer than 20 patients combined prior to the surge.
Coronavirus-related deaths are also on the rise. Thirty-seven deaths were announced in October, more than in any other month, but 27 have already been announced in November.
The pervasiveness of the virus has escalated to the point that it has caused interruptions to state government and, in recent weeks, has even made its way into the Legislature: Casper Republican Sen. Jim Anderson announced he had become infected with the virus in a committee meeting last week.
Gordon has been resistant to the idea of reinstituting restrictions on businesses or imposing a statewide mask order, preferring to defer to local leaders. He has also encouraged a policy of “personal responsibility” to control the virus.
Three Wyoming counties — Teton, Laramie and Albany — have implemented their own mask orders. The Natrona County Commission will consider Tuesday whether to create a mask requirement in county-owned buildings.
The recent spike in cases and the stresses on Wyoming’s hospital system have not yet inspired new action from the executive branch.
“He is very concerned about the spike in hospitalizations, deaths, and cases Wyoming is seeing, and he is taking those into consideration as he weighs his options,” Pearlman wrote. “Those discussions are ongoing, but I don’t have anything specific to share at this time.”
