Gordon working with state lawmakers, other governors on opposing Biden vaccine mandate

Gov. Mark Gordon is working with Wyoming legislative leaders and the state’s attorney general to explore what options are available to fight back against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies that employ over 100 workers, a Gordon spokesman said Monday.

Gordon has also spoken with other governors who are frustrated with the Biden mandate, said Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesman. Pearlman said he didn’t have the names of the specific governors.

In a statement last week, Gordon denounced Biden’s executive order, which also requires all federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated. Gordon said requiring COVID-19 vaccinations has “no place in America.” Over 300 Wyoming businesses have more than 100 employees, the governor’s office told the Star-Tribune on Monday.

“The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for businesses is an egregious example of big government overreach,” Gordon said in the statement.

The mandate is not yet in effect. It must still go through the federal rule-making process.