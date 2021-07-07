Gordon: Wyoming working on offering support to governors on border with Mexico

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming is working toward offering support to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey "in their efforts to secure the United States-Mexico border."

“I recognize the serious challenges these two Governors in particular, but all of us together, are facing because of the mismanagement of our border under President Biden,” Gordon said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate available resources to support this effort to protect our country without compromising public safety here in Wyoming.”

In mid-June, Abbott and Ducey sent a letter to other U.S. governors asking them to assist them in dealing with "the crisis at America's Southern border."

Wyoming is not the first state to respond to the letter. The governors of North and South Dakota announced that they will each be sending 125 national guard troops. In both states, the effort is being funded by federal money, not state money.

The release noted that Gov. Gordon has already offered "aerial assets valued up to $250,000" to the effort, but it was determined that those might not be the best approach.