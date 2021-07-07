 Skip to main content
Gordon: Wyoming working on offering support to governors on border with Mexico
breaking top story

Gordon: Wyoming working on offering support to governors on border with Mexico

  • Updated
Gordon

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks inside the state Capitol in March. The governor announced Monday in broad terms how he wants to spend the latest federal aid package.

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that Wyoming is working toward offering support to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey "in their efforts to secure the United States-Mexico border."

“I recognize the serious challenges these two Governors in particular, but all of us together, are facing because of the mismanagement of our border under President Biden,” Gordon said in a statement. “We will continue to evaluate available resources to support this effort to protect our country without compromising public safety here in Wyoming.”

In mid-June, Abbott and Ducey sent a letter to other U.S. governors asking them to assist them in dealing with "the crisis at America's Southern border." 

Wyoming is not the first state to respond to the letter. The governors of North and South Dakota announced that they will each be sending 125 national guard troops. In both states, the effort is being funded by federal money, not state money.

The release noted that Gov. Gordon has already offered "aerial assets valued up to $250,000" to the effort, but it was determined that those might not be the best approach. 

"The Governor is continuing to explore ways the state can provide the assistance requested," the release stated.

This story will be updated. 

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

