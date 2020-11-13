Gordon yet to acknowledge Biden's win, but leaves open possibility of working with administration on COVID

Gov. Mark Gordon says he has not reached out to President-elect Joe Biden ahead of the former vice president's effort to formulate a nationwide plan to address a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor did say he would attend “anything that can help” Wyoming weather the uncontrollable surge in cases it is experiencing.

According to a Friday report by Politico, Biden said he would personally call red state governors and persuade them to impose mask mandates to slow the spread of the virus. While Gordon has not been in touch with the presidential-elect, he has so far declined to commit to such a mandate, joining a group of 16 Republican governors contacted by Politico who said they oppose statewide mask orders or stood ready to reject the president-elect’s requests.

That’s not to say the governor would decline to discuss with Biden ways the federal government could work in concert with Wyoming. In a news conference Friday morning, Gordon – who has not yet acknowledged Biden’s victory in last week’s election – was asked whether he would attend a hypothetical meeting called by the president-elect on COVID-19.