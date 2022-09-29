Gov. Gordon appoints Karl Allred as interim secretary of state

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday appointed Uinta County GOP committeeman Karl Allred to be Wyoming's interim secretary of state.

Allred, a foreman at a gas plant, will have less than six weeks before overseeing the general election following former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's resignation earlier this month. He was among three people nominated for the post by the Wyoming Republican Central Committee on Saturday. Gordon was required to pick from among those three.

Beside administering the November election, Allred will oversee business and lobbyist registrations, maintaining the records of Wyoming's Legislature and attesting to proceedings of the governor, among other things.

Allred is a member of the GOP central committee that nominated him. He ran in the House District 19 Republican primary this summer and lost to Jon Conrad. In 2017, he unsuccessfully sued former Gov. Matt Mead over the capitol reconstruction and other state contracts.

Given the short timeline for the interim secretary of state to get up and running before November, GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne asked Buchanan to stay through the general elections. But Buchanan went ahead with his plans, leaving the post with about three months remaining on his term to take a job as a judge in Goshen County.

Republican nominee for secretary of state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, will almost certainly take up the post in January, given that he doesn't have an opponent in the general election. He couldn't take over the job earlier because his term as a state representative isn't over yet.

That meant the GOP State Central Committee had to select three candidates for the interim position to send to Gordon, who had to appoint one of them within five days of that selection. There were 10 applicants, all of whom said they backed Gray for secretary of state.

Two of the applicants — Mary Lankford and Patrick Miller — had experience working with the secretary of state's office.

Lankford was the Sublette County clerk for 32 years and is now a lobbyist for the County Clerks Association. Patrick Miller is currently assistant attorney general and advises three of the boards and commissions that the secretary of state sits on. Neither of them, however, were among those selected for referral to Gordon.

Besides Allred, the GOP State Central Committee voted Saturday for Sheridan County GOP Chairman Bryan Miller, and Marti Halverson, a far-right former lawmaker and Lincoln County GOP chairwoman.

Miller challenged incumbent Cyrus Western for House District 51 in the August primary and lost.

Halverson also applied and was one of the three candidates that the GOP State Central Committee selected back in January for the interim state superintendent of pubic instruction position. Gordon ended up appointing Brian Schroeder, former headmaster of the private Christian school Veritas Academy. Schroeder lost the Republican primary election for the position to Morningstar Partners Oil & Gas regulatory affairs manager Megan Degenfelder.