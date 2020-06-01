Gov. Gordon: No plans at this time to act on Trump's suggestions to activate National Guard

The comments from the governor’s office come after a number of small and peaceful protests in Jackson and in Cheyenne in solidarity with communities across the state following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired along with three other officers on scene. By the end of the week he was arrested and charged with two felonies.

Though peaceful in many locations, protests turned violent in a number of cities around the country over the weekend, leading to the activation of National Guard troops in at least 21 states — including Nebraska and Colorado — as of Monday morning.

The Star-Tribune has reached out to the Wyoming Military Department for comment on whether it has been approached by other states for assistance.

While demonstrations in Wyoming have lacked the intensity of similar protests, a number of organizations around the state have worked to continue conversations to improve policing in the Equality State.