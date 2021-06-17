Gov. Gordon signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth after President Joe Biden signed a law making it a federal holiday.

Gordon's proclamation recognizes "the significance of the day, which commemorates the end of slavery, while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures," according to a release from his office.

"Freedom is always a cause for celebration and this is a momentous day in our nation’s history," Gordon said in a statement. "I encourage people to observe this commemoration of the full enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation, which embodies the values of all Americans."

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the state of Texas officially declared the Civil War over and enslaved people free -- two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation and two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday sailed through Congress, with unanimous support from the Senate and just 14 House Republicans voting against it. Wyoming's delegation voted unanimously in favor of making it a federal holiday.