Gov. Gordon signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth

Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth after President Joe Biden signed a law making it a federal holiday.
Gordon's proclamation recognizes "the significance of the day, which commemorates the end of slavery, while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures," according to a release from his office.
"Freedom is always a cause for celebration and this is a momentous day in our nation’s history," Gordon said in a statement. "I encourage people to observe this commemoration of the full enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation, which embodies the values of all Americans."
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the state of Texas officially declared the Civil War over and enslaved people free -- two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation and two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered.
The bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday sailed through Congress, with unanimous support from the Senate and just 14 House Republicans voting against it. Wyoming's delegation voted unanimously in favor of making it a federal holiday.
The Wyoming Legislature in 2003 passed a bill recognizing the holiday on the third Saturday each June. The holiday will be celebrated as a federal holiday Friday.
"While tomorrow will not be a state holiday, the Governor will work with lawmakers to consider this option for future years," Gordon's office wrote in its press release.
Juneteenth is the 12th federal holiday, including Inauguration Day once every four years. It's also the first new federal holiday since the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was created in 1983.
Before June 19 became a federal holiday, it was observed in the vast majority of states and the District of Columbia.
Texas was first to make Juneteenth a holiday in 1980.
The Associated Press contributed to the report
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes