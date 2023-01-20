Gov. Gordon tests positive a second time for COVID-19

Gov. Mark Gordon tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, marking the second time the governor has fallen ill with the disease since the pandemic began.

Gordon first contracted COVID-19 in November 2020 and experienced minor symptoms. He was able to continue working a full schedule while in isolation, an aide said at the time.

The governor is currently experiencing minor symptoms and would work from home, according to a news release from his office.

Gordon's positive test disrupted plans to speak at the Wyoming Press Association Annual Convention Friday in Cheyenne, and the illness will force the Gordon to transition to virtual meetings for the near future, said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson.

Gordon is fully vaccinated and boosted and will follow public health recommendations before returning to in-person meetings, Pearlman said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends isolating for at least five days following a positive test.

