 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Gov. Gordon tests positive a second time for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

Don’t be fooled by the sense of normalcy we’ve been experiencing, new powerful COVID variants are emerging and mutating globally. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Gov. Mark Gordon tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, marking the second time the governor has fallen ill with the disease since the pandemic began.

Gordon first contracted COVID-19 in November 2020 and experienced minor symptoms. He was able to continue working a full schedule while in isolation, an aide said at the time.

The governor is currently experiencing minor symptoms and would work from home, according to a news release from his office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Gordon's positive test disrupted plans to speak at the Wyoming Press Association Annual Convention Friday in Cheyenne, and the illness will force the Gordon to transition to virtual meetings for the near future, said Michael Pearlman, the governor's spokesperson.  

Gordon is fully vaccinated and boosted and will follow public health recommendations before returning to in-person meetings, Pearlman said.

People are also reading…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends isolating for at least five days following a positive test.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian park rangers find record setting 'toadzilla'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News