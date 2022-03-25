Gov. Mark Gordon allows redistricting bill to become law without his signature

Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the Wyoming Legislature’s redistricting bill to become law without his signature on Friday, saying it represented the best chance for the state’s elections to proceed in an “orderly and proper way.”

State lawmakers adopted the bill with two hours to spare on the last day of the 2022 budget session. Some districts were left out of deviation, meaning the ratio of constituents to representatives was not within the proportion that courts have held is necessary. Lawmakers changed the maps significantly in the final week, following months of public process and legislative committee meetings — something the governor noted in a letter to lawmakers.

“The Committee and staff held 20 meetings and listening sessions across the state from Fort Laramie to Worland,” he wrote. “Hundreds of Wyoming citizens got involved and county clerks dedicated countless hours to crafting a draft bill to help elections run smoothly. The final legislation was amended in the waning hours of the legislative session to a version that apparently establishes some districts that appear to exceed presumptively acceptable deviation limits.”

If legislative districts are out of deviation, they risk being struck down by the courts in violation of the 14th Amendment. In other words, all changes made to the map are still contingent on a possible legal challenge or other intervention by the courts.

“I didn’t really expect him to sign it,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who chairs the committee the led the redistricting process.

Attorney General Bridget Hill also reviewed the bill, but the nature of her conversation with Gordon on the matter is attorney client privilege, said Michael Pearlman, the governor’s director of communications.

The bill adds three lawmakers, bringing the total in the Wyoming Legislature to 93, including 62 representatives and 31 senators. The changes to Wyoming’s political map are set to go into effect in January.

“Redistricting is an inherently legislative process and, therefore, I must assume this final product represents the “best effort” of this Legislature,” Gordon wrote. “Thus, for this reason as well as a desire to see our elections have their best chance to proceed in an orderly and proper way, I am allowing (the redistricting bill) to become law without my signature.”

Lawmakers have been working for months on redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes over the past decade. The process was fraught at times, especially as lawmakers tried to balance population growth in Wyoming’s larger cities with the state’s shrinking population in rural areas.

If the state does go to court over the redistricting bill, taxpayer dollars would be used to fund the battle, and if the state loses, it’s possible public money would also have to be used to fund the plaintiff’s legal fees.

Gordon’s deadline to sign legislation was Saturday, but he took action on all remaining bills Friday.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.