Gov. Mark Gordon appoints Brian Schroeder as temporary state schools superintendent

Gov. Mark Gordon selected Brian Schroeder as the new state schools superintendent Thursday.

Schroeder, the head of school at Cody’s Veritas Academy, a private Christian school, will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends in January 2023.

“I reviewed application materials and conducted interviews with all the candidates that came through the selection process, and after much prayer and careful consideration I have determined that Brian Schroeder is best-suited to fill the Superintendent's position,” Gordon said in a press release. “Brian demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that parents are intricately involved in their children’s education, just as it should be. I will work to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for the Wyoming Department of Education.”

Gordon was tasked with picking one of three candidates after the Republican State Central Committee voted on their top three Saturday. Gordon was statutorily required to make a decision on one of the candidates by Thursday.

Schroeder has worked as a teacher and administrator in private schools in California, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming and as a family and youth counselor, according to the governor's press release.

“I am honored and humbled beyond words at this incredible opportunity to serve the students, teachers and parents of Wyoming,” Schroeder said in the press release. “I’ll do my best to help strengthen education for the future of our state.”

The new superintendent earned his bachelor’s degree from Maranatha Baptist University and has a Masters degree in professional counseling from Liberty University.

Balow resigned her position earlier this month to take the same role in the Virginia Department of Education.

