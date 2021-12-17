Gov. Mark Gordon pushes back on National Guard vaccine mandate

Gov. Mark Gordon moved this week to further push back against federal vaccine orders, this time against efforts to require vaccination of National Guard members.

Gordon and four other Republican governors sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense earlier this week arguing that disciplinary directives to National Guard members who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 and are serving in a state capacity “are beyond [the Secretary’s] constitutional and statutory authority.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has repeatedly stated that getting the vaccine is critical to defending the nation. He decided that Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccinations will be barred from federally funded drills and training that are needed to maintain their Guard status.

It’s unclear what percentage of Wyoming National Guard soldiers are vaccinated. The Guard did not respond to a request for comment.

The governors’ letter requests that the Pentagon “withdraw” the directive only for guard members serving in a state capacity under Title 32 U.S.C., not those serving the federal government. When Guard members are activated under Title 32, the state’s governor has been authorized by the president to mobilize the statewide National Guard.

While these Guard members are under state control, they still receive pay and benefits from the federal government.

“Under Title 32 duty status, the Wyoming National Guard is under my command and control,” Gordon said in the release. “These directives are an overreach of the federal government’s authority.”

The letter points out that the Supreme Court has affirmed “that the National Guard is under the command and control of the Governor of each state unless those members are called to active service under Title 10.”

But it’s not that straightforward, according to one constitutional law expert.

“Austin has the authority to impose these requirements, based on authority delegated by Congress to the Sec of Defense,” David Adler said in a message. “Congress has plenary authority under Article 1 of the Constitution to ‘provide for the common defense.’ In addition, is granted broad authority under Article 1, section 8, to regulate the national guard, as the Supreme Court has ruled. Accordingly, Congress has delegated to the sec of defense broad authority to develop regulations to insure that the National Guard is properly trained.”

Adler argues that Austin’s approach of barring members from necessary training is a sound approach.

“Since Covid could derail the training of the national guard, rendering the guard less capable of providing for the national defense through performance of its responsibilities, the sec may determine that vaccines are necessary to promote proper training,” he wrote.

Joining Gordon in signing the letter were Nebraska Gov. Pete Rickett, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. The full letter may be found here.

Branches of the U.S. Military have started to discharge members and levy disciplinary actions against troops who refused to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Army recently said 98% of its active duty force received at least one shot, the Marine Corps said 95% of its force got one dose and roughly 97.5% of the Air Force and Space Force have gotten at least one shot. Over 98% of the Navy is fully vaccinated.

“If Gov. Gordon prevails and vaccines are not required and, as consequence, they contract Covid, guard members will not be able to train and/ or be unable to deploy, both of which would undermine the nationals defense, over which Congress governs and grants broad authority and responsibility to the sec of defense to manage,” Adler said in a message.

Gordon is fighting vaccine mandates on additional fronts.

A lawsuit filed in mid-November by a group of 10 state attorneys general, including Wyoming’s Bridget Hill, sought to challenge the authority of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to enforce a vaccination mandate ordered by the Biden Administration.

Later that month, a U.S. District Court judge issued a preliminary injunction temporarily halting the enforcement of the mandate in Wyoming and the nine other states.

“This is welcome news for Wyoming’s rural health care facilities, which are already facing staffing challenges without additional unconstitutional burdens being placed on their employees by the federal government,” Gordon said at the time. “Health care employees should not be forced to choose between vaccination and termination.”

The state is also challenging in court Biden administration vaccine mandates on federal contractors and private businesses with 100 or more employees. Both mandates are now on hold as the courts weigh in.

Gordon announced in mid-November that he had signed House Bill 1002, which gives his office $4 million to spend on legal challenges to COVID-19 vaccination mandates passed by the federal government. Beyond that, the bill includes a resolution on Wyoming’s rights in the face of federal vaccine mandates.

The bill came out of a special legislative session aimed at fighting vaccine mandates. The mandates prompted widespread outrage among the Wyoming Republican Party, which pushed for the session before the federal rule-making process on the order was complete.

The rules were released the day after the session ended.The Associated Press contributed to this report.

