Gov. Mark Gordon testifies in favor of reforms to Endangered Species Act

Gov. Mark Gordon said Wednesday that federal efforts to loosen Endangered Species Act protections for Wyoming’s grizzly population could actually make the law more effective in protecting wildlife by giving states more say in the process.
In testimony before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on the Environment and Public Works, Gordon told lawmakers that the act no longer served its original intent effectively: namely, “to protect imperiled species, recover them in accordance with scientific recovery objectives and to delist or remove species from the threatened or endangered species list.”
“The Act hasn’t been updated since 1988,” Gordon noted in remarks provided to the committee. “The bill your committee is considering today includes many amendments that, if passed, would serve to make the Act more effective.”
The largest barrier to achieving this, Gordon said, was not the role of the law itself but of the courts and litigation he said was “aimed at exploiting technicalities” in how the United States Fish and Wildlife Service implemented those rules. While he said the judicial review of agency actions written into the law was included with good intent, that provision has been exploited through “endless court challenges on species conservation” that run counter to the act’s objective.
"I believe the Endangered Species Act is broken," he told committee members in his testimony to the committee. "And there is no scientific reason it shouldn't be fixed."
That perspective — embraced in an amendment by the committee's chairman Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, to sideline judicial review in delisting decisions — also represents something of a poison pill for Democrats and conservationists who want those decisions to have some sort of oversight.
“Our stakeholder feedback process made clear that at least one provision in my bill is a ‘non-starter’ for those groups, and for the committee’s minority,” Barrasso said. “It also made clear that the same provision is the top priority for my home state of Wyoming."
In his opening remarks, Barrasso said that while he knew it could mean stakeholders may not support the bill, it was a key provision for states such as Wyoming, who have long desired the ability to manage their own species with minimal federal intervention. Under a delisting decision, states must develop their own species management plan that — for five years after the decision — will be monitored by the federal government to deem whether or not it’s successful.
In anticipation of a 2016 delisting decision for the grizzly bear, Wyoming drafted such a plan under then-Gov. Matt Mead tailored to the challenges and needs of Wyoming. With judicial review, however, both Barrasso and Gordon claimed that the current appeal process for Endangered Species Act delistings leads to activist organizations “venue shopping” (a claim those organizations deny) in an effort to achieve a desired result in the courts, serving as a potential deterrent for states and federal agencies to work together.
The courts ultimately derailed Wyoming’s own plans to manage the bear.
“Where everything is litigated immediately, those plans never get off the ground,” Gordon said. “And that’s essential.”
Barrasso’s amendment would essentially delay the ability of a federal court to overturn a delisting rule during that five-year monitoring period, giving states “an opportunity to prove that they can successfully manage the recovered species.”
Conservation groups, however, have panned the amendments to the Endangered Species Act, citing unintended consequences on other species amid an “unprecedented” decline in global diversity, according to a 2019 report by the United Nations. According to testimony by Defenders of Wildlife President and CEO Jamie Rappoport Clark, development, habitat loss, exploitation, pollution and invasive species “now threaten as many as 1 million species with extinction,” threats she said were exacerbated by climate change.
“If we don’t act now, science tells us the consequences will be dire,” she said.
In his own remarks, Co-chairman Tom Carper, D-Delaware, said that while he appreciated the intent of efforts to amend the Endangered Species Act, he still had difficulty seeing how the changes would improve the ability to protect species. Rather, it would hand responsibility from federal agencies to states, many of whom may not have the financial or legal resources to ensure the species' protection.
“America’s wildlife are in crisis — with more than one-third of all species at-risk or vulnerable to potential extinction in the years ahead,” Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Now more than ever, we absolutely must focus on saving thousands of species and creating tens of thousands of good jobs by investing in proactive, on-the-ground, collaborative conservation efforts, while we also work together to strengthen the Endangered Species Act.”
