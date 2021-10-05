Gov. Mark Gordon to visit the US-Mexico border

Gov. Mark Gordon will visit the U.S.-Mexico border "to see the impacts of, and offer proposed solutions to, the Biden Administration’s border crisis," according to a Tuesday announcement from his office.

“Our Constitution requires a secure border. It’s clear that this crisis is not getting appropriate attention from the Biden Administration,” Governor Gordon said in the announcement. “Our border states haveasked for our help in addressing this emergency, and we are responding. It’s important to see firsthand what these states are facing.”

During the upcoming trip, Gordon will be joined by 10 other Republican governors including several from neighboring states: Idaho Gov. Brad Little, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Gordon will be leaving and returning Wednesday. During the one-day trip he will attend a news conference with the other governors and later take a boat tour of the Rio Grande, which partially forms the border between the U.S. and Mexico.