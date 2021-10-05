 Skip to main content
Gov. Mark Gordon to visit the US-Mexico border
Gov. Mark Gordon to visit the US-Mexico border

Immigration Texas

FILE - In this March 21, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent looks on near a gate on the U.S.-Mexico border wall as agents take migrants into custody, in Abram-Perezville, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has has offered scarce details on his plans to construct new barrier along the border with Mexico. It remained unclear Friday, June 11 on how much barrier Texas would erect or where or when it would be installed on the state's 1,200-mile border with Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

Gov. Mark Gordon will visit the U.S.-Mexico border "to see the impacts of, and offer proposed solutions to, the Biden Administration’s border crisis," according to a Tuesday announcement from his office. 

“Our Constitution requires a secure border. It’s clear that this crisis is not getting appropriate attention from the Biden Administration,” Governor Gordon said in the announcement. “Our border states haveasked for our help in addressing this emergency, and we are responding. It’s important to see firsthand what these states are facing.”

During the upcoming trip, Gordon will be joined by 10 other Republican governors including several from neighboring states: Idaho Gov. Brad Little, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Gordon will be leaving and returning Wednesday. During the one-day trip he will attend a news conference with the other governors and later take a boat tour of the Rio Grande, which partially forms the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

These governors will hold a news conference in a Texas border town Wednesday, according to reporting from the Tulsa World.

Gordon was also one of 26 Republican governors who signed a September letter addressed to President Joe Biden requesting a meeting about the state of the Southern border. The governors have not heard back, the press release said.

Gordon: Wyoming working on offering support to governors on border with Mexico

In early July, Gordon announced that he was working toward offering support to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in addressing issues at the Southern border. 

This announcement was a response to Abbott and Ducey's letter to other U.S. governors asking them to assist them in dealing with what they termed “the crisis at America’s Southern border.”

At that time, Wyoming offered aerial assets valued up to $250,000, but "determined that these particular assets may not precisely match the needs of the requested border mission," Gordon said.

While other states sent national guard troops, Wyoming never ended up contributing resources at the border this summer. In some ways, Gordon's visit is a continuation of the Wyoming's efforts and interest in aiding border states, said Michael Pearlman, Gordon's director of communications.

The governor's office will have more information on Wyoming's role at the border following the visit, Pearlman added.

Wyoming does not have a large population of immigrants from Central or South America, nor is it a border state. Nonetheless, the governor's office believes Wyoming's involvement in issues at the border is necessary.

"Border issues will trickle down to all the states," Pearlman said. 

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

