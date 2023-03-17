Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday allowed the most sweeping abortion measure in the state's history to become law without his signature, stressing his pro-life beliefs while also expressing concern the law will delay a final resolution on the question of abortion's constitutionality in Wyoming.

Before the governor had even taken action on the bill, lawyers representing the same plaintiffs involved in a legal challenge to last year's abortion ban had filed suit against the new law.

Gordon noted in his Friday letter that the Legislature may ultimately have to seek a resolution to the issue of abortion through a constitutional amendment.

“If the Legislature wants to expressly address how the Wyoming Constitution treats abortion and defines healthcare, then those issues should be vetted through the amendment process laid out in Article 20 of the Wyoming Constitution and voted on directly by the people,” he wrote.

The Republican governor also signed into law Friday a ban on medication abortions. That bill, like the more expansive anti-abortion measure, includes an exemption for rape and incest victims.

The broader Life is a Human Right Act — legislation sponsored by Wyoming Freedom Caucus member Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams — was designed to end the practice of abortion sooner than the state's existing abortion trigger ban by attempting to clarify some of the legal questions that have come up in court challenges to the law. But that design prompted some observers — including a handful of pro-life lawmakers who are also attorneys — to question its constitutionality.

The original version of the Life is a Human Right Act would have erased rape and incest exemptions currently on the books and given some lawmakers standing to intervene in legal challenges to the legislation. But those provisions were changed after the bill reached the Wyoming Senate last month.

The new law, which repeals last year's abortion trigger legislation, bans abortions except in cases of rape and incest, or if the mother's life is in danger. It also provides exceptions for certain medical circumstances, such as when the fetus has a lethal anomaly.

Anyone who violates the law would be guilty of a felony punishable by a fine of up to $20,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both. Medical professionals who illegally perform an abortion under the new law would have their license to practice in Wyoming revoked. Women "upon whom any abortion is performed" wouldn't be subject to these penalties.

Compromises and changes

Sponsors of the bill in the House fought adamantly against adding changes to the legislation, with Rodriguez-Williams going so far as to call one amendment, which would have made the bill another trigger law, "unfriendly to the pro-life movement."

But after reaching a compromise with Senate President Ogden Driskill, who had stalled the legislation in the upper chamber for some time, legislative backers added rape and incest exemptions into the bill, though the law requires that cases of rape and incest be reported to law enforcement before a legal abortion could be performed. Later on, lawmakers in the Senate stripped out provisions that gave the Legislature more power over judicial matters — language which some said would violate separation-of-powers principles in the U.S. Constitution.

The law's "findings and purposes" section states that life begins at conception, and that abortion is not a form of health care — a constitutional assertion that's likely to be decided by the courts.

In 2012, Wyoming added an amendment to its state constitution that was meant to protect Wyomingites from having to enroll in the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) against their will.

Lawyers challenging last year's abortion trigger ban, which went into effect briefly before being blocked by a Teton County judge, have pointed to the amendment as a protection of health care rights for Wyomingites and argued that abortion is a form of health care.

Gordon said in his letter that he's not convinced the "findings" in the new law "are a substitute for an expression of the people when it comes to constitutional matters."

"If the Legislature wants to expressly address how the Wyoming Constitution treats abortion and defines healthcare, then those issues should be vetted through the amendment process laid out in Article 20 of the Wyoming Constitution and voted on directly by the people," Gordon wrote.

Starting over?

Many lawmakers voiced concern that the Life is a Human Right Act aimed to interfere in that pending litigation, with some warning that the legislation would only serve to reset the legal clock and potentially prolong the practice of abortion in the state.

Sponsors of the bill, however, have asserted that the Life is a Human Right Act has a stronger legal backbone compared to House Bill 92 — last year's abortion trigger ban law — and will fare better than that legislation under legal scrutiny.

Gordon told the Star-Tribune at the end of this year's session that he still needed more time to weigh the situation when asked if the bill's definition of abortion — the main constitutional question that remains in the legislation — could cause a hang up for its passage into law.

“I have to review that bill carefully,” Gordon said. “Mind you, we currently have a bill that’s being litigated, and I need to weigh all of that. This issue needs to be settled.”

Gordon expressed concern in his Friday letter that the Life is a Human Right Act will "complicate and delay" the resolution of legal questions that have come up in the lawsuit over last year's trigger ban.

"These questions need to be decided as soon as possible so that the issue of abortion in Wyoming can finally be resolved," he wrote, noting that "it remains to be seen" if the new law "provides a better legal framework for a favorable court determination..."

"Depending on the court's answers, either the Legislature has exercised its constitutional authority over abortion or alternatively, the Legislature can proceed to settle the questions directly through presenting a constitutional amendment to the voters of Wyoming."

On Friday morning, lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit challenging last year's abortion trigger ban pre-emptively filed a new complaint against the Life is a Human Right Act. The same plaintiffs — which include Wyoming health care providers, an abortion fund and Wyoming women — are listed on the new complaint, which asks for an emergency hearing and block on the new abortion ban.

Many of the arguments echo those that came up in their lawsuit against last year's trigger law, including assertions that the law is "unconstitutionally vague" and that abortion is health care, despite the ban's attempt to state that it isn't. The complaint then addresses new provisions of the ban, such as the reporting requirements for cases of rape and incest.

"Even if a sexual assault is self-evident – for instance, a minor becomes pregnant by a person not a minor, which may be statutory rape – she must go through the harassing procedural hurdle of submitting and obtaining a copy of a police report before she can receive reproductive health care," the complaint says.

The complaint also scrutinizes the law's assertion that life begins at conception — a concept which plaintiffs argue is "distinct to certain Christian denominations..."

"The Wyoming Criminal Abortion Ban is expressly based on the proposition that life begins at conception and that a fertilized egg is a full person entitled to all rights of Wyoming citizens," the complaint says.

"This viewpoint is distinct to certain Christian denominations, and is not shared by other religious denominations, including many Christians, Jews and Muslims, among others. The Wyoming Ban therefore imposes a sectarian religious view on all Wyoming citizens, and coerces all citizens to conform their most personal and intimate actions to this sectarian view even if their own religious beliefs are different, or if they hold no such religious beliefs.”

Medication abortions

Gordon also signed into law a bill that bans medication abortion procedures in Wyoming.

The bill, sponsored by Riverton Republican Sen. Tim Salazar, bans chemical abortion procedures in Wyoming. Anyone who violates the rule would be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months of imprisonment or up to a $9,000 fine, or both. Lawmakers rejected an attempt to lower that fine to $750.

These restrictions wouldn’t apply to the treatment of a natural miscarriage, treatment in cases where a person’s pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or if their health or life is in danger. That exception doesn’t hold for psychological or emotional conditions.

They also wouldn’t apply to contraceptives that a person might use “before conception, or before a pregnancy can be confirmed through conventional medical testing.”

Salazar sponsored a similar bill last year, during the session in which the Legislature passed the state’s abortion trigger ban. His bill this year had 38 cosponsors, many of whom were freshmen lawmakers.

