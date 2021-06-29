Governor and secretary of state ask NRA to relocate in Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan have invited the National Rifle Association to relocate from Virginia to Wyoming, they said in a joint letter released Tuesday.

Though the letter was sent to the gun rights group on June 18, Gordon and Buchanan have not yet heard back from the NRA, spokespeople for the governor and the secretary of state told the Star-Tribune.

The letter cites the state’s lack of taxes and gun regulations as reasons why Wyoming would be a good new home for the NRA.

“We have no corporate tax, no personal income tax, no franchise tax and no gross receipts tax,” the letter read.

“We have permitless carry, the castle doctrine, anti-financial discrimination laws, permitless purchase and possession for rifles, shotguns and handguns, no registration requirements and several other pro-Second Amendment laws no the books,” it continued.

Guns are widely popular in Wyoming, and the Legislature here has pushed multiple bills in the recent past designed to ease gun rules to a even greater degree.

