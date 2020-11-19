Governor announces new gathering restrictions, forgoes statewide mask mandate

For the first time since spring, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will be imposing new limits on indoor and outdoor public gatherings, the governor announced Thursday.

Under the changes, which take effect Nov. 24, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 or fewer people without restrictions, according to the governor's office. If social distancing is used, indoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 100 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 50% capacity with up to 250 people. Faith-based gatherings are exempted from the restrictions.

"These measures are intended to assist our healthcare system in meeting unprecedented demands for services, assure that in-classroom education can continue, and importantly keep Wyoming’s people working and her businesses open,” Gordon said. “We have reached out extensively to our business community across the state and will continue to do so. We heard a clear message from them that they want to work cooperatively to ensure our economy, workforce and general public are healthy.”