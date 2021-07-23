Governor appoints new director of revenue

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed a new director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, he announced in a Friday press release.

The new director, Brenda Henson, served as administrator of the Property Tax Division for the Department of Revenue from 2013 before retiring in March 2020. Before that, she served as Laramie County Assessor.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Brenda's expertise in Wyoming tax law and revenue policy taking the reins at the Department," Gordon said in the release.

The Wyoming Department of Revenue includes the Administrative Services Division, the Excise Tax Division, the Property Tax Division, the Mineral Tax Division and the Liquor Division.

The position was previously filled by Dan Noble, who was in the role for 13 years.

The exact nature of his resignation is murky. Noble did not respond to request for comment and the Governor's office declined to comment, stating that they do not comment on "personnel matters."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another former employee of the Department of Revenue, Nicole Novotny-Smith, also resigned when Noble did, but she told the Star-Tribune that her resignation was requested by the Governor's office.