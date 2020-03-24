Governor enacts driver's license grace period in response to coronavirus

Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order Tuesday to provide a 90-day grace period to Wyoming drivers whose licenses expired between March 15 and June 1 while suspending all non-commercial driving exams until at least April 20.

The executive order, released by the governor's office Tuesday afternoon, was passed in an effort to limit face-to-face interactions in the state's Department of Transportation offices, where social distancing measures and bans on crowd sizes of 10 people or more are currently in effect in efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We are grateful to Governor Gordon for enacting this Executive Order that will help encourage social distancing in this coronavirus environment,” WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said in a statement. “This Executive Order will help alleviate public concerns over renewing their expired licenses and ID cards and it also makes provisions to help commercial drivers to get required testing.”

Commercial driver's exams will still be offered on an appointment-only basis through April 20, after which the Wyoming Department of Transportation will assess the situation and offer a determination for future action.

The order marks Gov. Gordon's third executive order of the COVID-19 outbreak and another in a long line of actions by the executive branch intended to combat the virus' spread, including the closure of restaurants and bars to foot traffic in an order co-signed with the state health officer last week.

