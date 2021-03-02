Governor focuses on education funding, Wyoming's strengths during State of the State address

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon delivered his State of the State address Tuesday morning to an in-person Legislature, emphasizing the need to confront the state's daunting budget shortfall in education funding. He also underlined the need to persevere through the pandemic recovery and defend the state's fossil fuel industries.
He delivered the address from the historic Supreme Court chambers at Wyoming's recently renovated Capitol.
The speech came later than usual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January, the governor addressed Wyoming's 66th Legislature during the first day of its general session. But a full State of the State speech was delayed until Tuesday, the second day of a monthlong in-person session.
During his State of the State address Tuesday, Gordon dwelled on the strengths of Wyoming and the ability for its residents to endure adversity. He cited the state's falling unemployment rate and "extrordinary efforts" by teachers to keep schools open since last summer. But he also noted the significant toll of the past year, and asked for a moment of silence to acknowledge the 671 Wyomingites who have lost their lives to the virus.
"Better days lie ahead, but we must never forget those who have passed," Gordon remarked.
He also admitted severe budget cuts exacted last summer had already left an indelible mark on the state's families and communities.
"Like a pandemic can't be ignored, conditions in 2020 require that we make significant cuts to the budget that the 65th Legislature passed just a year ago," he said. "These were the largest cuts in our state's history, prompted by the largest loss of income in our state's history. Many of these cuts devastated state government services and programs, including ones that serve some of our most vulnerable people."
In response to the economic downturn caused primarily by the pandemic, Gordon instituted a series of searing budget cuts last year. The governor has proposed a supplemental budget, which includes $515 million in reductions for consideration this month. In March 2019, the Legislature approved a $3.3 billion budget for the state.
What Gordon has been unable to touch is public education funding, which is constitutionally protected. Lawmakers continue to mull ways to find new revenue streams or cut back on services.
The meat of the governor's address circled around the Legislature's task of solving the state's "broken" K-12 public education funding models.
"The biggest elephant in the Capitol this year is the future of Wyoming's K-12 education system," he said.
Record-low oil prices and depressed demand for coal have robbed the state of expected revenue. But the structural decline began several years before the pandemic landed in Wyoming, as thermal coal has gradually been replaced by cheaper natural gas and renewable energy sources. The brunt of the revenue shortfall will likely be felt in the state's robust public education system, which has reaped the primary benefits of fossil fuel production.
"We must ensure that the next generation of Wyoming students will graduate with the tools necessary to succeed in this modern economy," Gordon said. "And that is a moral obligation. How we get there, and how we afford it is a question that's now before us. We've relied for years on funding model that is no longer sustainable, the handwriting on the wall that can we kicked down the road every year. It's broken."
He emphasized the need to simplify and pare the budget.
"I believe Wyoming citizens should be able to easily understand how public school funds are spent to better comprehend the state's true financial condition," he said. "They deserve no less, because it's their money."
Gordon implored the Legislature to "pick up where we left off last year" and push forward legislation to save the state's struggling coal industry, by propping up carbon capture and other new technologies. He called on lawmakers to support bills to help eliminate carbon dioxide, a climate warming pollutant, from Wyoming's fossil fuel activities.
"We have to take the lead and not look back," he said. "That's the best and the only way to meet the threats we face."
This story will be updated.
