Governor focuses on education funding, Wyoming's strengths during State of the State address

The meat of the governor's address circled around the Legislature's task of solving the state's "broken" K-12 public education funding models.

"The biggest elephant in the Capitol this year is the future of Wyoming's K-12 education system," he said.

Record-low oil prices and depressed demand for coal have robbed the state of expected revenue. But the structural decline began several years before the pandemic landed in Wyoming, as thermal coal has gradually been replaced by cheaper natural gas and renewable energy sources. The brunt of the revenue shortfall will likely be felt in the state's robust public education system, which has reaped the primary benefits of fossil fuel production.

"We must ensure that the next generation of Wyoming students will graduate with the tools necessary to succeed in this modern economy," Gordon said. "And that is a moral obligation. How we get there, and how we afford it is a question that's now before us. We've relied for years on funding model that is no longer sustainable, the handwriting on the wall that can we kicked down the road every year. It's broken."

He emphasized the need to simplify and pare the budget.