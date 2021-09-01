Governor: 'I'm not considering a mask mandate'

Gov. Mark Gordon stressed Wednesday that he will not be issuing a statewide or K-12 mask mandate like he did last year, even as schools opened and COVID cases surged across Wyoming.

“I’m not considering a mask mandate. There are some things that are different now, we have vaccinations and other issues that are different,” Gordon told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday. “One of those issues is that attitudes have hardened significantly.”

“One of the significant challenges with a mandate that we saw last year is a significant amount of pushback,” he added.

As of Wednesday, 198 COVID patients were hospitalized around the state — roughly the same amount as there were when Gordon issued a mask mandate in early December amid the last surge.

During the current surge, Gordon has been emphasizing the importance of local and county governments taking the lead on COVID measures because of their familiarity with the community.