Governor makes rare comment on statehouse race to deny allegations levied against ex-staffer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mark Gordon is weighing into a competitive Republican primary race in Senate District 6 after a campaign mailer alleged one of his former staffers – who is challenging incumbent Sen. Anthony Bouchard for the seat – was fired from his office for “incompetence” and “unethical behavior” on the job.

In a mailer sent to Cheyenne voters earlier this week, Bouchard’s campaign accused Erin Johnson – a well-known lobbyist and a former member of Gordon’s policy staff – of unnamed, improper conduct during her brief tenure as Gordon’s health and human services adviser that led to her allegedly being fired from the job, according to a copy of the mailer provided to the Star-Tribune.

“I don’t understand why Governor Gordon would want to keep his personnel problems a secret and I don’t know what insider-lobbyist deals Erin has worked out with him, but the well-known facts are that she was forced out of her cushy political appointment, that means she was fired," Bouchard wrote in an emailed statement. "The problem with Erin Johnson is she is trying to deceive voters and the truth is catching up to her.”

Johnson denied those charges, writing in an email "as I can tell, the only rumors about me were spread by Anthony himself."