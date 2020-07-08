Governor offers new details about budget cuts, announces second round of reductions

Gordon added that the initial 10 percent cut in spending will be accompanied in the coming days by an additional 10 percent cut across all state agencies, reflecting further lagging performance in state revenues.

“That next round [of cuts] will be even harder,” Gordon said. “We’re talking about some very precious programs and some very valuable people. I don’t look forward to any of this. But these are the times we live in and these are the choices I need to make.”

The declines in revenue fueling that decision are significant: In the first quarter of 2020, taxable sales fell by 5.7 percent year-over-year, Gordon said, marking the first contraction the state has experienced in three years. In addition, Gordon noted that the amount of minerals tax generated in the first quarter of this year was the lowest since 2016 – around the time of the state’s last collapse in mineral prices.

“Wyoming still has a posture focused on minerals,” Gordon said. “And the challenge is going to be how to diversify away from this. The people of Wyoming know this, and the people of Wyoming will make smart choices come this fall. The session coming up in January will be one of the most important sessions this state has ever seen.”