Governor's nominees survive rare challenge on Senate floor

“We try to ensure an informal vetting process so that any concerns are raised beforehand to avoid contentious personal attacks on the floor,” Rothfuss said Tuesday. “These are not supposed to be politicized, and a person’s qualifications are emphasized over their personal beliefs and political concerns.”

Steinmetz wrote a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon on Sunday objecting to the trio of nominees. She told Gordon that the three “demonstrated the inability to remain impartial in the areas they would oversee,” and asked for candidates “more in step with Wyoming values.” She declined to elaborate when questioned by a reporter.

Gordon, for his part, maintained his support for the nominees.

The Senate’s longest-tenured member, Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, said he recalled a number of challenges to gubernatorial appointments in his four decades in the Legislature. However, very few of those — if any — have been purely political in nature, Scott said. There has to be “something really wrong” for the Senate to overturn a candidate hand-picked by the governor’s office, he added.