Governor's nominees survive rare challenge on Senate floor

CHEYENNE — In his decade in office, Wyoming Sen. Chris Rothfuss said he was only aware of two occasions when someone challenged a governor’s appointments to one of the state’s dozens of volunteer boards and commissions.
On Tuesday afternoon, he and his colleagues dealt with three of them.
Nominees to the state boards are often voted on all at once by the Senate through a process called the consent list, which this year included 79 separate names. The process is often little more than ceremonial.
However on Tuesday, Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, asked to remove three of them for debate on the floor, including two private citizens seeking unpaid positions on the state’s Judicial Review and Ethics Commission — Ryan McConnaughey and Keren Meister-Emerich — and Dr. Rene Hinkle, a Cheyenne-based OB-GYN seeking a re-appointment as the lone representative for her field on the state’s Board of Medicine.
Though all three nominees were eventually successful, this was a move long-tenured lawmakers like Rothfuss consider to be highly unusual. Past challenges are typically related to legitimate questions about the candidate’s qualifications to perform their duties.
Steinmetz’s challenges, however — which were not elaborated on the floor — appeared to be political in nature, mired in some of the nominees’ previous statements on abortion and on LGBTQ rights.
“We try to ensure an informal vetting process so that any concerns are raised beforehand to avoid contentious personal attacks on the floor,” Rothfuss said Tuesday. “These are not supposed to be politicized, and a person’s qualifications are emphasized over their personal beliefs and political concerns.”
Steinmetz wrote a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon on Sunday objecting to the trio of nominees. She told Gordon that the three “demonstrated the inability to remain impartial in the areas they would oversee,” and asked for candidates “more in step with Wyoming values.” She declined to elaborate when questioned by a reporter.
You have free articles remaining.
Gordon, for his part, maintained his support for the nominees.
The Senate’s longest-tenured member, Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, said he recalled a number of challenges to gubernatorial appointments in his four decades in the Legislature. However, very few of those — if any — have been purely political in nature, Scott said. There has to be “something really wrong” for the Senate to overturn a candidate hand-picked by the governor’s office, he added.
In an interview with the Star-Tribune, he recalled numerous scenarios in which that has occurred — a nominee to the University of Wyoming’s board of trustees rejected for their interest in the perks of the job over a duty to the university, for example, or the potential spouse or relative of a sitting lawmaker rejected for a potential conflict of interest — even one instance when the governor at the time failed to do the proper research into someone’s background, nominating a Republican for a position intended to go to a Democrat.
But never like Tuesday, Scott said.
“There was some political motivation there, I think,” he said. “And a lot of us thought that was improper. That was probably why the effort went nowhere.”
That’s not to say Steinmetz was alone in her efforts. While no lawmaker spoke out against any of the nominees on the Senate floor, a bloc of conservative Republicans did vote against the nominations of Meister-Emerich and McConnaughey, lodging five and eight votes against them, respectively.
Meanwhile Hinkle — who Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, noted delivered two of her children — received 13 ‘no’ votes in an apparent vote against her positions on abortion, which are often based in fact rather than ideology.
Ultimately, those who did vote for her did so for one reason: an ability to competently perform the job she was pursuing.
“I may not have agreed with her, but that’s not what we’re looking for,” Scott said on the floor in support of her. “We’re looking for a voice of common sense and reason on the Wyoming Board of Medicine.”