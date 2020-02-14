Governor's office concerned about proposed solutions to state pension crisis

CHEYENNE — Every day during the legislative session, Gov. Mark Gordon has held a conference call with each member of his cabinet to monitor new developments in the House and Senate that could have a positive or negative impact on their respective agencies.
One bill being discussed this session, Gordon’s Chief of Staff Buck McVeigh told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday, has alarmed them more than any of the others in either chamber: Senate File 108, a piece of legislation that would raise all current state employees’ mandatory retirement contributions — a quick solution to help gradually address a massive $1.5 billion funding shortfall in the state’s pension accounts that has festered over the last several administrations.
While seen by Joint Appropriations Committee members like Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, as a means of stemming the problem before it gets any worse, Gordon — now dealing with an inherited crisis — appears reluctant to endorse as extreme a solution.
“Needless to say, he was disappointed with the news of the potential this bill might have,” McVeigh told committee members of the governor’s reaction.
It was — as members of the Senate Appropriations Committee acknowledged Thursday — an unpopular bill to begin with. With state employees’ pay rates relatively stagnant over the past several years and with anticipated increases to health insurance premiums coming this summer, McVeigh noted that the increases would actually signify a net decrease to state employees’ benefits.
At a time where the state counts roughly 1,400 unfilled positions and — as the governor has recently stressed in his State of the State — key government jobs remain uncompetitive against the private sector, SF-108 presented a half-finished solution that Gordon’s office believes could exacerbate the government’s troubles in hiring and retention and significantly affect employees’ retirement plans.
“When I came to state government in 1980, I knew that state salaries were sub-level from the private sector, but I knew the benefit package rounded that out," McVeigh said. "That made it an attractive offset. That’s where we’re at right now. As the governor pointed out, the salaries aren’t necessarily competitive, and it’s tough to hire someone with the skill package we’re looking for.”
Some members of the committee — like Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan — told McVeigh that the private sector has similar problems and that state government should be honest with prospective employees about the need for them to essentially take one for the team. McVeigh said the situation was becoming dire, with the state in some cases falling short of the minimum headcount required to deliver efficient and effective public services.
“We’re always behind the market pay rate,” McVeigh said in an interview following Thursday's meeting. “We’ve gone through some very austere times, but even during the real flush times we’ve really failed to develop a compensation plan that’s funded each year for state employees. And I understand the agency heads’ concern to attract and retain quality people, and the governor does as well. We get our people trained up, and then they become an export commodity.”
There are other solutions. But they aren’t popular. Benefits packages — like pension or health insurance plans — by rule, need to be largely self-funding, with a partial share of that funding coming from the state. However, when the cost of delivering those services increases in tough financial times, governments will often look to the employees themselves to make up the difference, resulting in less take-home pay and less lucrative jobs.
Under that scenario, there’s only one way to soften the blow: an increase in expenditure on the operational side of the budget. But without new revenues to support that side of the budget — and few proposals to raise that revenue gaining traction this year — the potential for those pay raises is distant, if nonexistent.
Particularly given the political pressure around passing proposals like a cost-of-living adjustment for current pensioners, pay raises have become even less of a possibility, especially at a time where the size of government has already been cut to the bone.
“We’re in austere times, no question about it,” McVeigh said. “We have to be very creative in the way we develop budgets, the way we develop pay structures and the way we fund agencies moving forward. The big word is the way we create revenue in this state.”
“There’s an unwillingness to talk about revenue options in this state right now,” he added. “It’s being more focused on a need to cut. But if you look at state employee levels, we are substantially lower than we ever have been. We haven’t grown government, and we’re effectively doing more with less.”
While some states like New Jersey are currently dealing with their pension crises with a more gradual approach and by hybridizing with riskier investment options, McVeigh and the executive branch are currently in a position where they believe all current solutions on the table, as written, are too extreme.
“We’re just trying to carry the message that we understand the problem — and I understand Sen. Hicks and the rest of the committee wanting to address this problem, to not kick the can down the road like we’ve been doing — and yes, now we’re playing catch-up,” McVeigh said. “But it’s all going to fall on the back of state employees to do these corrections at a time where we can’t give pay increases and our pay rates are sub-market.”