Governor says no mask mandate for K-12 schools

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will not issue another mask mandate for public schools, his office announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Wyoming was first in the nation in having a safe and successful in-person school year last year,” Gordon said in a statement. “My focus is on supporting local school boards as they take into account conditions in their community and work to assure students learn safely this year too.”

When asked what, if any conditions would require the governor to reconsider a K-12 mask mandate, Gordon’s spokesperson Michael Pearlman said, “as we stated clearly in the release, the decision on masks in schools this school year will be left to local school districts.”

Pearlman was also asked if the state health officer or other epidemiologists were consulted about the move, which is being made without transmission data for August.

“This was the Governor’s decision,” Pearlman responded.

Gordon’s announcement adds that his office will work with the state health and education departments, and that “we need to follow and respect the science.”