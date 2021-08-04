 Skip to main content
Governor says no mask mandate for K-12 schools
  Updated
May

Matthew Rhodes wears a red bandanna face mask at the Midwest graduation May 28 in Midwest. Gov. Mark Gordon says he will not mandate masks in Wyoming schools this fall. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will not issue another mask mandate for public schools, his office announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Wyoming was first in the nation in having a safe and successful in-person school year last year,” Gordon said in a statement. “My focus is on supporting local school boards as they take into account conditions in their community and work to assure students learn safely this year too.”

When asked what, if any conditions would require the governor to reconsider a K-12 mask mandate, Gordon’s spokesperson Michael Pearlman said, “as we stated clearly in the release, the decision on masks in schools this school year will be left to local school districts.”

Pearlman was also asked if the state health officer or other epidemiologists were consulted about the move, which is being made without transmission data for August.

“This was the Governor’s decision,” Pearlman responded.

Gordon’s announcement adds that his office will work with the state health and education departments, and that “we need to follow and respect the science.”

The question of whether masks should be required in K-12 schools has ignited a number of debates across the state, including in Natrona County, where parents at the end of last school year protested school board meetings calling for the mandate’s removal. Those efforts succeeded about a month before the academic year ended.

During those protests, which occurred as cases were plummeting in the state and as vaccines became widely available, several parents worried that if the mask mandate wasn’t eliminated before summer it would carry over into the next fall. That hasn’t been the case.

Still, the requirement that masks be worn in schools was among the last to expire in the state. Still, before the final public health orders were eliminated at the start of June, more than half of the state’s 48 school districts had already received exceptions to the mask requirement.

Gordon’s announcement comes as the so-far most contagious virus variant is dominant in the state and as COVID-19 hospitalizations mirror figures from early January. Vaccination rates have also plateaued. Anyone 12 and older can now be inoculated. Vaccines haven’t been approved for children ages 11 and under.

Eighty-seven people were hospitalized with the virus statewide Tuesday. Infections, meanwhile, have consistently been on the rise, with active cases above 1,000.

The same day Gordon made his announcement, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist issued a statement urging caution around virus transmission.

“We are deeply concerned. The Delta variant has really changed the COVID fight we have on our hands. Unfortunately, Wyoming’s low vaccination rate makes our state more vulnerable to this highly contagious variant,” Harrist said.

Gordon is encouraging residents to receive a vaccine, which his press release says he and his wife have both taken.

“As our hospitals continue to see more COVID-19 hospitalizations, and as long-term and child care facilities are forced to close due to COVID-19 infections, it is time to remember all the things we learned last year and consider getting vaccinated as the most effective way to protect yourself against severe illness,” Gordon said. “And let us not forget the Wyoming way and work to be kind to one another.”

Gordon’s office has taken steps to prevent government entities from requiring employees to be vaccinated.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

