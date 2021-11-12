Governor signs the one vaccine mandate bill that survived Wyoming special session

Gov. Mark Gordon has signed the one bill that survived the anti-vaccine mandate special legislative session that concluded earlier this month, his office announced Friday afternoon.

House Bill 1002 appropriates $4 million dollars towards legal challenges to any COVID-19 vaccination mandates passed by the federal government.

The announcement noted that Gordon already committed to challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates in the courts prior to the special session being convened.

"While he appreciates the Legislature’s support for Executive branch efforts previously in progress through this bill, he also expressed concern about the cost to taxpayers of holding the special session," the announcement said.

When all was said and done, the session cost roughly $233,000 -- or $33,000 per day.

The governor's efforts to fight the federal vaccine mandates in court are ongoing.

The state has filed three suits to challenge the federal vaccine mandates, one of which is aimed at fighting back against the reason the special session was called: a federal vaccine mandate for all employees at companies with 100 or more workers.

“This bill confirms the Legislature’s support for the Executive branch’s previously-expressed determination to fight federal overreach in the courts,” Gordon said in the announcement. “I thank the Legislature for recognizing their distinct constitutional responsibility as appropriators in forwarding resources to support this endeavor."

