Governor's office will be closed for remainder of week following breakthrough COVID case

A member of Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting his office to close Thursday and Friday for cleaning, a spokesman said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

“This is a breakthrough case, as this individual has been fully vaccinated,” said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s director of communications.

The governor’s team will work remotely Thursday and Friday, returning to in-person work Monday.

Gordon is tested for COVID-19 “regularly” and tested negative Thursday morning, according to Pearlman. The staff member who tested positive has had “periodic contact with the Governor this week,” but their position in the office is not being publicized to protect their identity.

“As the Governor is fully vaccinated he will follow CDC guidance and wear a mask in the coming days,” Pearlman wrote in an email. “He is also adjusting his schedule to accommodate additional social distancing.”

