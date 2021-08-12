Governor's office will be closed for remainder of week following breakthrough COVID case

A member of Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting his office to close Thursday and Friday for cleaning, a spokesman said in an email to the Star-Tribune.
“This is a breakthrough case, as this individual has been fully vaccinated,” said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s director of communications.
The governor’s team will work remotely Thursday and Friday, returning to in-person work Monday.
Gordon is tested for COVID-19 “regularly” and tested negative Thursday morning, according to Pearlman. The staff member who tested positive has had “periodic contact with the Governor this week,” but their position in the office is not being publicized to protect their identity.
“As the Governor is fully vaccinated he will follow CDC guidance and wear a mask in the coming days,” Pearlman wrote in an email. “He is also adjusting his schedule to accommodate additional social distancing.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that if you are fully vaccinated and come into contact with someone who has tested positive or is experiencing symptoms, you should get tested three to five days after exposure, even if you’re asymptomatic. The CDC also advises that, if fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result.
Breakthrough cases throughout the state and country remain rare.
Roughly 95% of the 5,000 plus confirmed and probable new cases in Wyoming between May 1 and July 28 were among unvaccinated or residents with one dose. Almost 94% of the roughly 300 people hospitalized with the virus during that same time period did not report being fully vaccinated.
Due to the more contagious delta variant, coronavirus cases are rising again in Wyoming.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,891 probable and confirmed active COVID-19 cases statewide, which was an increase of 256 from the day before. The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 256.7 per day, up from 149 a month ago.
It remains unclear what proportion of the governor’s office is vaccinated.
“We have not formally asked any employee their vaccination status because there is no mandatory vaccination policy for state government,” Pearlman said in an email. “But, informal conversations suggest we have a high rate of vaccination.”
