Gray grossed more money in quarter two than Bouchard, but only with personal funds

In a change from the first quarter of 2021, state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has surpassed state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, in quarter two fundraising, but was only able to do so by loaning his own campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bouchard and Gray, both of Rep. Liz Cheney's biggest competitors for the House 2022 race, raised roughly $210,000 and $226,000, respectively. This brings Bouchard's cash on hand to almost $109,000 and Gray's to $323,000. That being said, Gray loaned himself $165,000 of that total this quarter and only raised $53,000 from individual contributions.

These new numbers shift the balance slightly from quarter one.

Bouchard was the race's top fundraiser outside of Cheney in quarter one, outraising Gray by about $161,000. What's more, about $140,000 of Gray's quarter one donations -- or about 81% -- came from Gray himself or the Gray family.

Gray did the same this quarter, and it was the only way he was able to outraise Bouchard.

Although Bouchard's total raised since the start of the campaign is $544,000 to Gray's $394,000, Bouchard has spent large sums of his donations on expensive consulting, fundraising and advertising services, which is what has left the state Senator with far less cash on hand.