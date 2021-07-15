Gray surpasses Bouchard in quarter two fundraising numbers

In a change from the first quarter of 2021, state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has surpassed state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, in quarter two donations.

Bouchard and Gray, both of Rep. Liz Cheney's biggest competitors for the House 2022 race, raised roughly $210,000 and $220,000, respectively. This brings Bouchard's cash on hand to almost $109,000 and Gray's to $322,000. It is not yet clear who the major donors were for both campaigns.

These new numbers shift the balance slightly from quarter one.

Bouchard was the race's top fundraiser outside of Cheney in quarter one, outraising Gray by about $161,000. What's more, about $140,000 of Gray's quarter one donations --or about 81%-- came from Gray himself or the Gray family.

Although Bouchard's total raised since the start of the campaign is $544,000 to Gray's around $390,000, Bouchard has spent large sums of his donations on expensive consulting, fundraising and advertising services, which is what has left the state Senator with far less cash on hand.