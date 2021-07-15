Gray surpasses Bouchard in quarter two fundraising numbers

In a change from the first quarter of 2021, state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has surpassed state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, in quarter two donations.
Bouchard and Gray, both of Rep. Liz Cheney's biggest competitors for the House 2022 race, raised roughly $210,000 and $220,000, respectively. This brings Bouchard's cash on hand to almost $109,000 and Gray's to $322,000. It is not yet clear who the major donors were for both campaigns.
These new numbers shift the balance slightly from quarter one.
Bouchard was the race's top fundraiser outside of Cheney in quarter one, outraising Gray by about $161,000. What's more, about $140,000 of Gray's quarter one donations --or about 81%-- came from Gray himself or the Gray family.
Although Bouchard's total raised since the start of the campaign is $544,000 to Gray's around $390,000, Bouchard has spent large sums of his donations on expensive consulting, fundraising and advertising services, which is what has left the state Senator with far less cash on hand.
Not only did Bouchard trail Gray in quarter two, he also trailed his own first quarter numbers. In the first quarter of this year and what was also the first quarter of his campaign, Bouchard raised roughly $334,500, compared to his second quarter's $210,000.
In a press release shared with the Star-Tribune, Bouchard said he is hoping to exceed $1,000,000 in total donations before the end of the year and expand the donor base from 13,000 to 20,000, including 2,000 Wyomingites. Bouchard currently has over 1,000 Wyoming-based donors, according to the release
“I’ve made expanding my Wyoming donor base a top priority,” Bouchard said.
Midway through the second quarter he made national headlines after it was revealed that he impregnated a 14 year old girl when he was 18. Bouchard told the Star-Tribune he married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, until they divorced a couple years later.
April Poley, Bouchard's campaign coordinator, said that the flow of donations was "pretty consistent" and did have large spikes during the second quarter.
Gray has spent the second quarter holding a number of town halls throughout the state in places like Evanston, Wheatland, Casper, Sundance, Cheyenne, Cody, Riverton and more. Gray has also been endorsed by a number of current and former Wyoming legislators.
This increased visibility in Wyoming and the endorsements could mean that a larger proportion of his donations came from people outside Gray family money this quarter compared to last.
The two do not publicly interact much, but Bouchard called out Gray for failing to denounce an endorsement from Lin Wood, a a pro-Trump lawyer, social media personality and conspiracy theorist.
Cheney, on the other hand, recently announced that her campaign had yet another record-breaking quarter raising $1.88 million in the second quarter of 2021. This sum surpasses the previous record of the $1.5 million it raised in quarter one of this year. This puts Wyoming's current representative at $2.85 million in cash on hand.
