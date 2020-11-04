Green River candidate becomes first Libertarian to win statehouse seat anywhere in U.S. since 2002

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an interview Wednesday morning, Burt — who works for the railroad alongside Blake — said his victory could largely be attributed to a larger reaction to recent developments in national politics and disdain for perceptions of overreach by state and federal government in people’s daily lives.

“We just want to live our lives day to day; we want to go to work, go fishing, hunting and enjoy the outdoors,” he said. “With all this COVID stuff coming out, there have just been more and more restrictions. People come out to enjoy wide-open spaces, and they’re just tired of everything. And I’m one of those individuals.”

Burt also had significant assistance from the national Libertarian Party, with strategists coming to Wyoming rating his and fellow candidate Bethany Baldes’ campaigns as their best opportunities to win seats. (Baldes lost to Republican Ember Oakley in Riverton on Tuesday by 33 votes.)

While Burt declined to elaborate on specific policies he would promote while in office, saying he wished to enter the Legislature with an “open mind,” he said his biggest priorities would be to prevent increasing tax burdens on Wyomingites and pursue alternative means to delivering education.

“I think it’s irresponsible to come out and say, ‘This is what I’m going to do in my first hundred days’ because, in reality, the Libertarian Party does not have a majority, so we do have to see how things fall in place and work with what we have available,” he said.

