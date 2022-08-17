Grey Bull wins Democratic House nomination

Lynnette Grey Bull has won the Democratic nomination for Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat.

On Tuesday, Grey Bull defeated two other candidates -- Steve Helling and Meghan R. Jensen -- in a primary that received little attention in comparison to the Republican contest between Rep. Liz Cheney and Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

Grey Bull, director of the Wind River/Department of Interior Land Buyback Program for Tribal Nations, will face Hageman in the general election.

"In being selected by the voters in this great state of Wyoming, the impact is two-fold," she said. "I have the honor and privilege to walk through two worlds, one where I live and work amongst and for the people of Wyoming, and two where I walk and work amongst and for my people in which my ancestors did, and now for the seventh generations to follow. I carry a deep understanding of who I am and where I come from, I'm a full blooded Native American from the Northern Arapahoe Tribe and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe."

Many Democrats chose to change their party and vote in the Republican primary this year in order to support Rep. Liz Cheney and her efforts to fight against former President Donald Trump's attempts to undermine the elections system. Only 4.5% of Wyoming voters cast ballots as Democrats, compared to 18.2% in 2020.

Grey Bull noted that trend in her statement.

"If this primary season seemed exceptional to you, it's because it was," she said. "Some national political leaders asked Wyoming Democrats to switch their party affiliation to save the GOP from itself. While I share their concern about extremism, the best way to safeguard against that threat is by defending the democratic system's intrinsic values, and by supporting a candidate who will fight for everyone, not just the 1%."

Grey Bull also ran as the Democratic House nominee in 2020, losing in the general election to Cheney.