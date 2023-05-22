Three conservative politicians seeking to intervene in the lawsuit over two new Wyoming abortion laws say the discrepancy in how they intend to defend these statutes — compared with how the state intends to do so — "is not a minor matter of litigation strategy" but could potentially be a deciding factor in the case.

The group, which also includes an anti-abortion organization, says further in the Friday filing that the state "inadequately represented their interests" at the case's emergency hearing in March, noting that while plaintiffs submitted affidavits for the judge's consideration during the hearing, the state did not do so.

"This approach leaves an utterly one-sided evidentiary record for appellate review — something about which the Wyoming Supreme Court has already indicated its displeasure — and does not protect Proposed Intervenors' interests," the filing states.

Last month, Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Chip Neiman, as well as Secretary of State Chuck Gray and the anti-abortion advocacy group Right to Life Wyoming, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging two new abortion statutes that became law in March. It's the same group — with the addition of Gray — that attempted unsuccessfully to intervene in the challenge against last year’s trigger ban.

The request followed Teton County Judge Melissa Owens' decision in March to halt enforcement of the Life is a Human Right Act — a sweeping abortion ban that is one of the new laws being challenged in the suit. Plaintiffs, which include a Wyoming abortion fund, medical providers and women, are also requesting a block on another law that will ban medication abortions in Wyoming starting in July.

The Friday filing states that the interests of Rodriguez-Williams and Nieman "are uniquely significant" given that they are the sponsor and a cosponsor, respectively, of both the Life is a Human Right Act and last year's abortion trigger ban. What's more, both cosponsored the ban on medication abortions and Rodriguez-Williams was formerly director of the Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center in Cody while Neiman has previously told the Star-Tribune that he's supported pregnancy resource centers in Wyoming and South Dakota.

Similarly, the proposed intervenors highlighted Right to Life Wyoming's nearly 50-year history of anti-abortion advocacy and Gray's anti-abortion legislative efforts, arguing that their involvement in abortion issues gives them interest and standing to intervene in the case.

It's unusual for a secretary of state to get involved in a lawsuit such as this one. In a response last month to the group's request for intervention, Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill said they opposed Gray's intervention in his official capacity, arguing that his involvement would "muddy the waters of who speaks for the State of Wyoming and her executive branch in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a Wyoming statute," a role they asserted belongs to the governor. They stated further that Gray can't intervene in the lawsuit unless a Wyoming statute allows him to.

In response, Gray maintained that he believes he has standing to intervene and questioned the state's ability to adequately defend the statute.

The new filing says that Gray doesn't seek intervention to speak for the state and its executive branch, but only to speak on behalf of his own office — which it notes was created by the state constitution — and his position as a "longtime policy advocate on these issues."

While Gordon and Hill said they didn't oppose other proposed intervenors' request to join the lawsuit, they didn't agree with the group's belief that the court should hold an evidentiary hearing or formal trial, which would involve witnesses giving testimony under oath.

“Holding an evidentiary hearing or a formal trial is at odds with the nature of the issues in this case because, no matter how you look at it, this case involves only questions of law,” the defendants said.

The lawyers representing the proposed intervenors have noted that the state’s arguments will likely focus strictly on questions of legality, whereas they aim to offer evidence to argue that abortion is not health care and that exceptions in the statute "provide no hindrances whatsoever" to necessary medical treatment.

"This discrepancy in how the State Defendants and Proposed Intervenors intend to explain and defend the statutes is not a minor matter of litigation strategy, but is potentially case-dispositive; and Proposed Intervenors are uniquely suited to provide the relevant evidence," the filing states.

Plaintiffs oppose the entire group's motion to intervene, arguing that the proposed intervenors haven't identified any "significant, protectable legal interest" that could be impeded by the case or demonstrated that Hill, the state attorney general, "lacks the motive or means to vigorously defend the challenged statute." They also note that regardless of the case's outcome, the proposed intervenors can still hold and advocate for anti-abortion beliefs, as well as make their own choices related to abortion.

A hearing is scheduled for June 2 to decide whether or not the proposed intervenors can join the lawsuit.